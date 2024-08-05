Bullet reportedly pierces wall of Oakland home, hits father of 2 in head while he's asleep, exits through his eye

A bullet reportedly pierced the wall of an Oakland home last week, hit a father of two young daughters in the head while he was asleep, and exited through his eye.

Citing a GoFundMe page from the family of victim Run Hua Kuang, KTVU-TV reported that he was taking a nap Thursday afternoon after finishing his shift as a delivery truck driver when a bullet penetrated a headboard, went through his head, and came out his left eye.

Kuang was on life support in an intensive care united after a seven-hour surgery, the station said.

KTVU said the 33-year-old victim and his family live in a housing project, and he was the sole breadwinner for his wife of seven years and his two young daughters, ages 7 and just 3 months.

The East Bay Times said Oakland Housing Authority police are investigating what prompted the shooting in the 2200 block of East 19th Street, and no arrests were announced, and no suspect information has been released.

"This shocking incident has left the entire family traumatized and in deep distress. This tragedy has created a severe financial burden for our family," the fundraiser read, the station said.

Kuang's sister put together the GoFundMe page and said he's also the person in his household who speaks English, and he takes care of family responsibilities and communications.

The fundraiser says he immigrated to the U.S. from Taishan, China, in 2005 "searching for the American Dream for his family."

The campaign has raised nearly $111,000 of a $200,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

Those with information about the shooting can call OHA police at 510-535-3100 or its tip line at 510-535-3155, the Times said, adding that an OHA communications representative said the agency has been in contact with the family and “is providing support and services.”

