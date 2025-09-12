'Bulls**t': Ben Shapiro vows to continue Charlie Kirk's legacy

Charlie Kirk's horrific assassination on Wednesday has led many people to wonder about the future of the conservative movement. While Kirk will be sorely missed in the discourse, many political figures are stepping up to the podium with some choice words for their enemies.

On Thursday, the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro released a statement attempting both to dispel rumors and to encourage those who are mourning the loss of the late conservative giant.

'We're going to pick up that bloodstained microphone where Charlie left it.'

In the statement, Shapiro cut through earlier rumors that he would be canceling speaking events in the future. "Now, it's still up to us. I saw a lot of rumors online today — I was made aware of this by my team — that I canceled some sort of college tour. That's bulls**t. I saw those rumors. They are false. I will be coming to college campuses, many of them this year. So will we all, I am sure, because we're Americans, and we're not going to be deterred."

The co-founder of the Daily Wire made clear that intimidation would not stifle free discussion of ideas. "Charlie's voice is not silent. We're going to pick up that bloodstained microphone where Charlie left it," Shapiro said.

RELATED: Grieving Charlie Kirk: How to cling to God in the face of evil

Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

"And to those who would intimidate, who would seek to stop us, who would seek to end free discussion, who believe that they have ownership over public spaces and can violently threaten and kill people who speak freely: We are not going to stop, and I have two words: F**k you."

Turning Point USA and the Daily Wire have had a strong partnership in shaping the contemporary conservative movement.

While the future may seem uncertain, Shapiro made one point very clear: "We will not stop telling the truth. We will never stop telling the truth. We will never stop debating and discussing. We will never stop standing up for what America is and for what she should be, and we will never let Charlie Kirk's voice die."

"Goodbye to my friend Charlie Kirk. May your memory be a blessing for your family and for your country and for all of us."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!