Burglar used stolen credit card to order pizza and have it delivered to his home, St. Louis police say.

Missouri police said that a burglar used a stolen credit card just days after a burglary to order pizza and have it delivered to his apartment.

The details of the arrest of 32-year-old Jacob C. Scholtes were released in a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.

Susie Wanner told KTVI-TV that her family's home was burglarized on December 25 and her Christmas gifts were stolen from under their Christmas tree in addition to the credit cards.

“I subscribed him to a cigar of the month club, so it was a box of cigars, some Cardinals whiskey glasses, and a hot sauce-making kit,” Wanner laughed. “So, luckily, it was nothing too expensive.”



Police said that Scholtes ordered the pizza on Dec. 27, only two days later.

'He needed to pay for child support.'

On Jan. 12 a man was arrested after he broke into the South County Mall in order to steal some jewelry and then tried to escape on an electronic scooter.

At about 1 a.m. a mall security officer called police, who arrived at the mall and directed the scooter man to stop. He ignored their commands and tried to scoot away, but a police officer tackled him to the ground. He was later identified as Scholtes.

When police searched the man, they found that he possessed a loaded Glock 23 firearm on his right hip, a knife on his left hip, and was wearing a ballistic plate on his chest. They also found pepper spray, a fake security badge, and stolen jewelry.

Investigators said they discovered a broken display case at L.A. Jewelers at the mall. He was held under a $30,000 bond at the time.

Then police were able to collect data from the man's cellphone that linked him to the Christmas day burglary. On April 24, police searched Scholtes' home and found one of the stolen presents and some scraps of Christmas gift wrapping paper with a shipping label still attached.

Scholtes was charged with first-degree burglary and three counts of stealing, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He remains in the Clayton County Jail.

He allegedly told police that he burglarized the mall shop because he needed to pay for child support.

KTVI asked Wanner how she would describe the burglar after finding out he used a stolen credit card to order a pizza.

"Uh, I mean, not very smart!" she laughed.

Here's a local news report on the pizza burglar:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!