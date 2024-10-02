Burglars enter home near Lake of the Ozarks, and resident opens fire. One crook escapes in car. The other one? Not so much.

A Missouri resident called 911 around 3 a.m. Wednesday to report a burglary in progress, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said.

The residence in question reportedly is on North Highway 7 in Camdenton, a city that sits next to Lake of the Ozarks and about 150 miles southeast of Kansas City.

'Try that in a small town!'

The resident added to officials that he or she shot one of the burglars while the other one drove north in a dark-colored vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the residence where medical personnel provided emergency care to the suspect, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and detectives were actively working the crime scene, the sheriff's office said, adding that officials don't believe there's a current active threat to the public.

How are people reacting?

As you might guess, commenters on the sheriff's office Facebook page about the incident were not too sympathetic to the individual who was fatally shot:

"The Ozarks is the wrong place to 'find out' or 'win a prize,'" one commenter wrote.

"'Try that in a small town!'" another commenter said.

"If [you're] not invited, nobody makes it out alive! Locked, loaded to aim and fire," another user declared. "All of us here in our small town protects each other and our neighbors before calling 911…"

"Hopefully this is a HUGE wake up call to the one who got away. Your partner definitely didn't, rightfully! To the homeowner, way to protect your own!" another commenter noted. "Praying for the family as I'm sure there's trauma now there that they'll have to sort through for the rest of their days."

"Well, I mean you come into someone else’s home, their safe space, you ask for it," another user said. "Well done protecting your family."

"These comments alone should show anyone else even considering ... break[ing] and enter[ing] that this area isn’t the place if you want to make it out alive," another user warned.

