California Dems vote to continue protecting illegal alien pedophiles with 'sanctuary' policies

California Assemblyman Bill Essayli (R) on Tuesday forced a vote regarding his bill, Assembly Bill 2641 , which would end "sanctuary state" protections for illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes against children.



California's sanctuary policies prevent state authorities from turning over illegal immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The restricted cooperation forces ICE to expend more of its own resources to locate and detain illegal aliens who have committed additional crimes.

'They literally don't give a damn.'

Essayli proposed a motion on Tuesday that forced California lawmakers to vote on whether to hear his proposed bill. Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Jim Wood (D) cut off Essayli's microphone while he was announcing the motion.

"Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I move to suspend the rules and invoke the California constitution to withdraw Assembly Bill 2641, which will end sanctuary state protections for convicted illegal immigrant pedophiles," Essayli stated.

The speaker instructed Essayli to stop before turning off the assemblyman's microphone.

"You went beyond making motion. You started to go into debate," Wood told Essayli. "Members, Mr. Essayli is requesting to bypass the joint rules and the committee deadlines. This is a suspension of the joint rules and takes 54 votes. It is not debatable," Wood explained.

The motion failed in a 14-36 vote.

In a statement following the vote on Tuesday, Essayli said, "I'm completely outraged that when we had an opportunity today to roll back sanctuary state policies that protect illegal immigrants who are convicted of committing sex crimes against minors — we're talking about pedophiles — that every Democrat in that building refused to support it."

"They literally don't give a damn," Essayli continued. "These politicians here, every single Democrat, don't give a damn about you or your family."

Essayli explained that the reason he forced the vote on the motion was "because the public safety committee refused to even have a hearing on the bill."

"What we did today was our mechanism in the minority party. It's what we can do to try to force it, is to suspend the rules and take the bill up on the floor," he added.

If passed, the bill would require local law enforcement agencies to "cooperate with immigration authorities by detaining and transferring an individual and providing release information if a person has been convicted of" sex crimes against a minor.

"Democrats don't want the public to know they're protecting pedophiles, that's why they cut my mic on the Assembly Floor! This is not democracy — it is tyranny," Essayli stated in a post on X.



