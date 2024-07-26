Man accused of sparking massive California wildfire by pushing fiery car into gully; fire already burned 164,000 acres

A California man has been arrested in connection with the huge Park Fire that has ravaged the northern area of the Golden State. The suspect is accused of pushing a fiery car into a gully that sparked the massive wildfire that has already burned over 164,000 acres.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, was arrested around 2 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home park in Chico, authorities said.

The Park Fire tripled in size on its second day.

Stout is being held without bail until his arraignment Monday.

Butte County District Attorney Michael L. Ramsey said in a statement that Stout likely will face an arson charge, although it's unclear how many counts or whether any enhancements will be added.

Stout has two previous strike felony convictions, according to prosecutors.

KOVR-TV reported that Stout was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Butte County in 2001. The following year, he was convicted in Kern County for robbery with great bodily injury and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In California, individuals with two prior strikes — convictions of violent or serious felonies — receive a "significantly" longer prison sentence if convicted of a third felony.

Stout pushed a car that was on fire into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Ramsey stated.

The DA said the fiery car sparked the wildfire now known as the Park Fire.

"The car went down an embankment approximately 60 feet and burned completely, spreading flames that caused the Park Fire," Ramsey said.

"The male was then seen calmly leaving the area by blending in with the other citizens who were in the area and fleeing the rapidly evolving fire," Ramsey said.

The origin point of the Park Fire is about 90 miles north of Sacramento. The wildfire has devastated the counties of Butte and Tehama where evacuations were ordered. Roughly 4,000 residents in unincorporated areas of Butte County and 400 residents of Chico were ordered to evacuate, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a news conference Thursday.

The Park Fire tripled in size on its second day and has scorched more than 164,000 acres — about 256 square miles.

In the most recent Cal Fire report, 134 structures have been destroyed by the fire. Just 3% of the fire has been contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire said.

Over 1,600 firefighters, 142 fire engines, and six helicopters have been deployed to battle the Park Fire.

"Today the Park Fire burned very actively with hot, dry weather over the region," Cal Fire said.

Butte County Fire Chief Garrett Sjolund said, "The fire quickly began to outpace our resources because of the dry fuels, the hot weather, the low humidities, and the wind."

The fast-growing blaze is now California's largest wildfire this year, and the largest since 2021's Caldor Fire, KCRA-TV reported.

Also in California, the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County — which started July 5 — has burned over 38,000 acres and is 90% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Associated Press reported that a fire near the state line with Nevada displaced approximately 1,000 people after evacuations were ordered Monday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!