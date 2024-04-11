Canceled doctor discusses new movie exposing alleged lies about mumps vaccine with BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales

Sara Gonzales, host of BlazeTV's "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered," sits down with a British doctor who was canceled decades ago because he dared to question a common vaccine.

In 1993, Andrew Wakefield was a doctor specializing in gastroenterology in London when he began to have doubts about the childhood vaccine known as MMR, which stands for measles, mumps, and rubella. Around that time, Wakefield claimed parents began contacting him, complaining that their children began showing frightening symptoms following their MMR vaccination.

"I started getting calls from parents saying, 'My child was perfectly well. They had speech and language interaction with their siblings, they were developing normally healthy, and then they had an MMR vaccine, and they had a seizure and they were never the same again," Wakefield recalled to Gonzales.

Those children were often then diagnosed with autism, prompting concerns about a possible link between vaccinations in general and autism. But Wakefield did not want parents to ditch vaccines altogether. Rather, he wanted children to receive three separate vaccines — one for measles, mumps, and rubella — perhaps a year apart.

The British government took a different view, Wakefield claimed. "If we allowed parents the choice [to have separate vaccines], it would destroy our MMR program," officials allegedly told Wakefield.

Merck, the pharmaceutical company which manufactures MMR, likewise withdrew the individual vaccines in the U.S., he said.

The retaliation against Wakefield was swift and fierce. He eventually lost his medical license and was shunned by many in the medical community. Wakefield chronicled his fight against MMR in the 2016 documentary "Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe."

Wakefield has now directed a second feature film about vaccines called "Protocol-7." The title, he told Gonzales, relates to the protocol apparently used by Merck to mislead parents about the efficacy of its mumps vaccine. "It is a way of misrepresenting the results — which they ultimately give to the FDA — that ... seeks to show that their vaccine is doing something that they say on the product-insert it's doing, but in reality is not doing," he explained.

"Protocol-7" stars Rachel G. Whittle as Lexi Koprowski, a small-town lawyer who begins demanding answers after her adoptive son starts evincing signs of autism following a mumps vaccination. The case against Merck, which she initiated, has been tied up in the courts for nearly 15 years.

Actor Matthew Marsden, who plays Dr. Jay in the movie, also joined Wakefield and Gonzales to discuss his role as well as his experiences in Hollywood after he chose not to take the COVID vaccine a few years ago, claiming he was treated as "the antichrist" and "an idiot."

Though the lockdowns and vaccine mandates were a dark period in recent memory, Wakefield believes the alleged lies surrounded the COVID vaccines will ultimately prove to be Big Pharma's "biggest mistake." "When I started, there were a handful of people worldwide who were prepared to talk about [problems with vaccines]," he said. "Now, ... more than half the adult population of the world are refusing to take the booster doses of the [COVID] vaccine."

Marsden agreed. "I think that if ever a good thing could have come out of COVID, it's that people are more receptive to movies like ['Protocol 7], that they will listen to other people's stories," he claimed.

Wakefield also wants to encourage parents to trust their instincts regarding vaccines and other forms of medical treatment for their children. "[The] main element of the movie was about the power of a mother's intuition," Wakefield said.

"She has to trust in her innate instinct as a mother to do what is best for her child and by proxy every child in the world."

"Protocol-7" is expected to be released soon.

"It is explosive," Gonzales said of "Protocol-7." "It's going to make your blood boil, but it is information that you need to know."

The episode of "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" featuring Wakefield and Marsden drops Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

