Career criminal reportedly with 99 arrests allegedly stabs 69-year-old man; FOP president blames 'woke, broke' system

An Indiana man reportedly with a staggering number of arrests under his belt allegedly stabbed a 69-year-old man at a gas station amid an argument late last month.

Just before midnight Sept. 26, officers with the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched to the gas station. Lawrence is about 15 minutes northeast of Indianapolis.

'When you're arrested 99 times, I think it begs the question: "What's the number?"'

Citing court documents, WXIN-TV reported that a family member of the victim told police that the victim — a 69-year-old man — exited a vehicle to separate people amid an argument involving 41-year-old Courtney Boose.

The documents indicate that's when Boose stabbed the 69-year-old victim with a pocketknife and walked to the rear of the gas station, the station said.

Court documents indicate Boose did not comply with officers who were attempting to detain him, after which an officer tased Boose, the station said.

Officers then searched Boose — now handcuffed — and reportedly found a pocketknife with blood on it and a bag of cocaine, WXIN said, adding that court documents allege he attempted to head-butt an officer while being placed in the police vehicle.

The station said the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Citing court documents, WXIN added that Boose was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of a narcotic, attempted battery on a police officer, and resisting law enforcement.

However, Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder last week told WIBC-FM that Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears downgraded Boose's attempted murder charge to aggravated battery, which greatly reduced the possible prison sentence.

Snyder blasted Mears and the "woke, broke" criminal justice system.

"That means this case, without even taking its first breath in the court system, has automatically been downgraded and reduced, cutting the possible sentencing range from an attempted murder and 20 to 40 years of imprisonment all the way down to three years to 16 years," Snyder explained on "The Hammer and Nigel Show."

Snyder said the prosecutor's actions are a "dereliction of duty," especially since the suspect had been arrested 99 times prior to the alleged stabbing.

"When you're arrested 99 times, I think it begs the question: 'What's the number?' What’s the number of times where somebody in a black robe finally says, 'You know what, I don’t think this guy is getting it,'" Snyder said.

WIBC said previous charges against Boose include trespassing, theft, battery, and drug crimes and that the vast majority of the cases either were dismissed or concluded with a plea deal. What's more, the station said records also show Boose has never served time in prison.

Snyder added, "We're really confronted by our after-the-fact, 'Billy Badass' prosecutor and our 'woke, broke' criminal justice system."

Snyder said in the radio interview that there were reports that the stabbing victim was visiting Indianapolis to attend a funeral for a person who was murdered — after which the FOP president pointed out the ramifications of the stabbing on Indianapolis tourism: "Visit for one murder and stay for your own."

Snyder wrote on X that a "broken system" allows a "revolving door" for criminals.

Snyder added that it amounts to an "attack from within" in Indianapolis and that the city is now averaging a homicide every 53 hours — outpacing Chicago by 10%.

"The daily headlines show that mass shootings, mass murders, and mass carnage keep going up," Snyder stated. "This shows the devaluing of the sanctity of life here in our capital city."

Townhall said it "reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office about the downgraded charges via phone. No one answered, and the voicemail was full, so we could not leave a message. An email was also sent to the Prosecutor's office, and Townhall is awaiting a reply."

The Lawrence Police Department and the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

