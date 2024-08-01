'American Idol' winner Carrie Underwood returns to show as a judge

Carrie Underwood is returning to "American Idol" after winning the contest 20 years ago in order to be a judge on the show.

The country superstar will replace Katy Perry, who has been on the judging panel for seven years.

The announcement was made Thursday by Craig Erwich, the president of Disney Television Group.

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television," he said.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades," he added. "Welcome home, Carrie."

Underwood has previously returned to the show in smaller roles, including as a mentor and also as a performer in its 2022 finale.

She will sit at the judging panel next to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for Season 23.

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in a video about her return to Idol. "I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since."

The popular singer made headlines in 2021 when many on the left tried to cancel her for merely "liking" a tweet that criticized the "cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children." She had previously poked fun at former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump during separate appearances at the Country Music Awards.

