Video shows thugs shooting couple after allegedly following them home from casino where they won $3,000 jackpot

A Florida couple's celebration on a date night earlier this month turned terrifying after police said three thugs followed them home and then shot them both in a heinous robbery.

Security video captured the moment when Kim Chambliss tried to escape the armed robbers while they scuffled with her boyfriend Val Delacruz in front of their home in Riverview.

'We didn't even realize that people were following us every step of the way. It's scary.'

The couple said the armed men surrounded their car and demanded money after they returned home from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood where they won a jackpot and cashed out with about $3,000.

The video captured the horrific attack, including Delacruz getting shot in the legs.

"I ran, and I fell in the door, and the other guy came out and shot me again for the third time in my left leg," he recalled.

Chambliss said, "I hear another gunshot, and my first thought was 'they've killed him.' I was hysterical, I screamed and cried."

The men drove off after a neighbor came outside.

Investigators said they found surveillance video from the casino showing two men watching the couple for about two hours before following them to their home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two suspects identified as Marcus Jennings and Tristin Wright. They are seeking a third suspect who escaped. Jenkins is facing an attempted murder charge, and Wright is facing a charge of principal to attempted murder.

Delacruz said that responding deputies had to put a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding.

"I lost so much blood, if they didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have made it," he said.

Chambliss told WTVT-TV that the couple have a monthly date night, but they don't get out much because they work so much.

"We're just average people, you know, who are out having a good time, you know, who love each other and enjoying each other's company," she said. "And to know that we didn't even realize that people were following us every step of the way. It's scary. It's scary."

The thugs were able to steal the couple's watch, jewelry, and Chambliss' purse.

You can view interviews with the victims — along with video showing the shootings — here.

