Chicago couple attacked so brutally wife suffers miscarriage; teen suspects charged only with misdemeanor

A pair of Chicago teens were assessed just one misdemeanor charge each after they and others allegedly attacked a couple so brutally that their female victim suffered a miscarriage.

On Friday evening, a 41-year-old woman identified only as Nina was walking home with her husband after going out on a date. Nina had taken advantage of the opportunity to look nice for her husband, donning a dress and heels for the occasion.

At about 8:30 p.m., the couple reached the intersection of Grand Avenue and McClurg Court in the Streeterville neighborhood when suddenly a group of teens allegedly jumped them from behind. "Everything happened from behind us. First, someone approached him and punched him in the head," Nina said of her husband.

Her husband implored Nina to run, but the assailants prevented her escape. One girl allegedly dragged Nina to the ground and pulled on her hair with such force that she tore chunks of hair out of Nina's scalp.

"I start screaming, she started pepper-spraying me right in the face, in the eyes," Nina claimed.

Nina also sustained repeated punches and kicks to her stomach. When her husband attempted to protect her, the gang descended upon him, and Nina estimated to FOX 32 that "over 10 people" held him down.

The suspects ran away after police arrived on the scene. However, officers managed to nab two teens — a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl — believed to have been involved in the assault. Both have been assessed just one count of misdemeanor battery and are no longer in police custody.

Alderman Brian Hopkins has since contacted the state's attorney's office, hoping that the charges will be upgraded to a felony. "Both victims suffered extensive injuries," he noted to FOX 32.

Indeed, they did. In fact, there was apparently a third victim in the attack as Nina was a couple of weeks' pregnant at the time. She later learned she had lost the baby.

"We believe in faith, and it wasn't meant to be. So, we don't know why this happened to us," she said.

Nina and her husband are still trying to make sense of the attack against them since there seemed to be no motive for it. "They didn't steal anything. They say like, 'We own the street. We own the street. You can't walk around,'" she recalled.

"They dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, 'We own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.' And they were saying things that just didn't make any sense to me because they don't know me personally."

Police told FOX 32 that the incident remains under investigation. The outlet asked the state's attorney's office whether other charges might be forthcoming but did not receive a response.

