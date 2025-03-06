2 males hit with felonies 14 months after frozen bodies of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans found in back yard following watch party

Police have charged two males in connection with the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans whose bodies were found after an NFL watch party over a year ago.

The Kansas City Police Department said in a statement Wednesday, "After an investigation of nearly 14 months, two suspects are now facing felony charges in Platte County, including involuntary manslaughter, related to the deaths of three Chiefs fans in January of 2024."

'Some people seemed to believe charges would never be brought in this case, perhaps because the investigation has spanned more than a year.'

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson both are charged with the distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Willis and Carson are being held in the Platte County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.

Police accused the suspects of "recklessly causing the deaths" of three Kansas City Chiefs fans during an NFL watch party in January 2024.

A group of friends got together at Willis' home to watch the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

Two days after the game, police found the bodies of Ricky Johnson, 38; David Harrington, 37; and Clayton McGeeney, 36.

As Blaze News previously reported, McGeeney's fiancee could not get in touch him, so she attempted to contact Willis but couldn't get in touch with the party's host.

The fiancee went to the house two days after the Chiefs watch party.

“When there was no answer at the door, she broke into the basement of the residence and located an unknown dead body on the back porch," the police report stated. "Officers responded to the back porch and confirmed there was a dead body. Upon further investigation, officers located two other dead bodies in the back yard. There were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene."

Temperatures dropped below freezing on the night of the watch party.

Willis' lawyer, John Picerno, told People magazine in January 2024 that his client saw the men "when they left his house, and he went to bed." The lawyer claimed Willis was unaware that friends and family were attempting to locate the missing men "prior to being contacted by the police."

Police said when detectives searched the home, they found two plastic bags containing white powdery substances.

The Kansas City Police Crime Laboratory tested the substances and determined that "one of the bags contained cocaine, and Willis was determined to be a major contributor of DNA found on that bag."

Police added, "The other bag contained fentanyl, and Carson was determined to be a major contributor of the DNA on that bag."

A witness — who said he was at the home on the night of the watch party — claimed he saw a large plate of cocaine Willis allegedly supplied.

Another witness said he was with McGeeney, Harrington, Johnson, and Willis, who all drank alcohol, smoked marijuana, and used cocaine.

Police said a forensic exam found that McGeeney, Harrington, and Johnson all died of fentanyl and cocaine combined toxicity.

Investigators examined Harrington's phone, which reportedly had text messages between him, McGeeney, Johnson, Willis, Carson, and others "consistent with the purchase and use of cocaine," according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities said the text messages "indicated that Carson supplied Harrington with cocaine."

Picerno told KCTV on Wednesday that the charges against his client came as a surprise and were "contrary" to what prosecutors allegedly told him months ago.

"The probable cause statement submitted by the state is consistent with what Jordan stated happened," Picerno stated. "Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case."

Officials acknowledged that it took 14 months to bring forward criminal charges.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, "Some people seemed to believe charges would never be brought in this case, perhaps because the investigation has spanned more than a year. Understand this: The Kansas City Police Department and my office do not rest on homicide cases until we have exhausted every possible resource to bring anyone we believe responsible to justice. Today's charges are a testament to the hard work of Kansas City detectives over many months."

Zahnd continued, "This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of street drugs. But make no mistake, the people who supply those drugs can and will be held accountable when people overdose."

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves added, "Though we often want answers immediately, great police work takes time. Our detectives never stopped working on this case, waiting for all the facts to come in. Today is a testament to their dedication, reflecting KCPD’s devotion to Kansas City.”

Graves said at a news conference, "This is a message to those who are bringing fentanyl into our communities, providing it to people, harming communities: You will be held accountable, you will be arrested, and you will be charged."

Rick Johnson — Ricky Johnson’s father — told WDAF-TV, "I am happy with the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department for filing charges. It’s been a long time. And I’ll be at every court date."

