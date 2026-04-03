Chinese nationals arrested after their children are linked to bomb found at US Air Force base

Chinese illegal aliens were arrested by the Department of Homeland Security after their son allegedly brought an explosive device to an Air Force base and their daughter allegedly helped him cover his tracks.

Qiu Qin Zou and Jia Zhang Zheng were denied asylum and were residing illegally in the United States. Their children Ann Mary Zheng and Alen Zheng are U.S. citizens.

'Her brother ... had attempted to damage government property by fire or explosion,' the DOJ alleges.

The Department of Justice charged Ann Mary for allegedly assisting Alen after he allegedly planted the explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base visitor center in Tampa.

Alen has been charged with attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device, and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Ann Mary has been charged with evidence tampering and assisting after the fact.

Ann Mary and Alen fled to China on March 12. Ann Mary was arrested when she returned to the United States on March 17, while her brother is believed to still be in China.

The DHS arrested their parents on March 18 for illegal entry, and they remain in ICE custody, according to the Daily Wire.

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Ann Mary Zheng. DHS

"Ann Mary Zheng, knowing that her brother, Alen Zheng, had attempted to damage government property by fire or explosion, assisted him in order to hinder and prevent his apprehension, trial, and punishment," a DOJ press release reads.

"The indictment also charges Ann Mary Zheng with corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, and concealing a 2010 black Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in the federal prosecution of Alen Zheng."

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