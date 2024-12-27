Viral video shows woman assault Chipotle worker over chicken burrito bowl order

A dispute over a chicken burrito bowl order led a woman to assault a worker at a Washington, D.C., Chipotle restaurant on Saturday.

Video of the altercation went viral on social media with more than 7 million views.

Roberto Hernandez told WTHR-TV that the woman walked into the store and demanded a refund because she had received her order from UberEats and it was missing meat and condiments.

'It was men that came and assaulted me. When I made my food I was assaulted by one crew member.'

She was told that the refund would have to come from Uber, and that's when she went behind the counter to serve herself two replacement burrito bowls.

The video showed Hernandez grab the bowl from the woman's hand, and she responded by slamming it in his face.

“I was mad, upset. But I’m a man you know I can’t hit a female," Hernandez said. "So I walked away.”

Hernandez says that the woman allegedly threatened online to go back and stab the workers at the store.

Her side of the story

The woman spoke to WUSA-TV and said she was somewhat remorseful but wanted Chipotle to release the full surveillance video of the incident.

“I’m not saying what I did was right, but I’m not saying what I did was wrong. I was right to a certain extent," the woman said.

She said they took her original order and refused to re-make the order because her receipt didn't say she ordered double meat.

“I understand you can’t go behind the counter, but once my food was taken, it was like you’re taking my property. You have a right to chase them, not assault them but take your belongings.” she said.

“I do apologize. I feel bad it ended that way and he got assaulted," she added. "But again, it was men that came and assaulted me. When I made my food, I was assaulted by one crew member."

The worker told WUSA that he had not been contacted by the company and that he wanted to request extra security at the store. After the interview, Chipotle said it was filing a police report on the employee's behalf. The woman also said she planned to sue Chipotle.

Hernandez had one final message for the customer.

"I hope that food was good," he said.

The viral video can be viewed on the news report from WTHR-TV on YouTube.

