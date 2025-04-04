17-year-old allegedly threatened Chipotle workers with gun after they refused to share Wi-Fi password at drive-thru

A teenager was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at Chipotle workers for refusing to share the password to their Wi-Fi service, Georgia police said.

Workers at the restaurant in metro Atlanta on South Cobb Drive called police to report that a customer had threatened them on Saturday in the drive-thru of the store.

Cobb County Police identified the young man as Zaccur Garrett.

"The suspect decided to escalate the situation and brandish a firearm and pointed it at employees," said Officer Aaron Wilson.

Wilson said that police responded and found Garrett outside a hotel across the street from the Chipotle. They believe he discarded the gun in a trash can.

"This guy likely knew police were on the way and discarded it because he knew he wasn't supposed to have it. The firearm came back stolen out of Atlanta," Wilson added.

Police said that the teenager also punched a police officer as he was adjusting the handcuffs.

"The suspect swung at the officer, striking him, causing minor injuries," Wilson continued.

Garrett allegedly added to the charges he was already facing by kicking a camera in the patrol car and damaging it. He faces charges of interference with government property and aggravated assault on a police officer as well as the gun charges.

"He has several charges including three outstanding warrants from another county for violent offenses. In Cobb County, he's facing six charges," Wilson added.

Customers of the restaurant told WAGA-TV that they were shocked by the violence but that it had gotten worse since the pandemic.

"I think especially in Atlanta lately, they just pull out guns and do some crazy things," said Laura Friends. "It is absolutely insane. We're not required to have Wi-Fi."

Garrett's booking photo can be viewed on the WAGA news video on YouTube.

