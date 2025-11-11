City officials back down after rejecting nativity display at Christmas farmers' market

A woman who has organized a local farmers' market for years in the city of Pataskala, Ohio, was prohibited from putting on a live nativity display for a Christmas-themed market until officials backed down.

Susan Conley requested in September to be allowed to set up the nativity scene on public grounds this year after previously having it located on private property. The city denied the request, despite allowing other displays that included the Grinch, Santa Claus, and Buddy the Elf.

'Pataskala cannot ban religious displays on public property just because they’re religious.'

The First Liberty Institute, which represents Conley, said in a press release that city officials backtracked after the organization sent a letter to them on her behalf.

"This is nothing new for Susan. She has worked with the city for nearly a decade to set up a live Nativity as a part of Pataskala’s annual Mainstreet Christmas event," reads the statement from the organization.

Conley said she had organized live nativity displays on private grounds in the city for about 16 years.

"It was very frustrating. I couldn't understand really why the city would deny my request," she said to WKEF-TV.

"For many in the community, celebrating the season means coming together to celebrate Jesus," she continued.

Mayor Mike Compton admitted that he and other officials initially had concerns about religious expression on public grounds. "This was brand new, and we just said, 'Hey, you know what? Staying with our normal policy, not mixing religion on city property, your permit is approved, but you cannot do the nativity. You will have to find another location,'" Compton said, according to WBNS-TV.

After Conley and FLI threatened a lawsuit, city officials reconsidered their decision.

"We are grateful that the city administration recognized that the Constitution protects Ms. Conley’s right to put up a nativity at the farmers' market," said First Liberty Institute senior counsel Nate Kellum.

"Pataskala cannot ban religious displays on public property just because they’re religious," he added.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy released a statement on his social media siding with Conley.

"The city of Pataskala, Ohio recently denied a petition from local residents to set up a live nativity scene at a holiday-themed farmers market in December. This is blatantly unconstitutional," he wrote.

"Denying permits for religious displays on public property because of their content is a First Amendment violation & has a chilling effect on all religious faiths. In recent years, Christianity has been unfairly targeted by secular political leaders; in the future, it could easily be other faiths too. But it's always wrong, unconstitutional, and un-American," he added.

"I stand ready to help local residents in my home state who stand up for their constitutional rights," Ramaswamy concluded.

Ramaswamy later posted that he had discussed the issue with Mayor Compton and that it had been "resolved."

"Thank you to the leaders of the great city of Pataskala for handling the matter promptly!" he wrote.

