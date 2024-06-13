Hillary Clinton backs Jamaal Bowman's Democratic primary challenger

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed support for George Latimer, the candidate challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary in New York's 16th Congressional District.

"With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever. In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden's agenda—just like he's always done. Make a plan to vote by June 25th!" Clinton tweeted.

Clinton who served as secretary of state during a portion of President Barack Obama's White House tenure, lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

"I'm honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, whose decades of service are an inspiration," tweeted Latimer, who is currently serving as Westchester County Executive.

Bowman, a progressive who took office in 2021, has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is also backing Bowman.

Last year, in a post on Independence Day, Bowman declared, "This July 4th, we must remember that we stand on stolen land toiled by enslaved Africans and recommit ourselves to the fight for freedom, equality, & justice so that these ideals are accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few. We are not free until everyone is truly free."

