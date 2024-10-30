Transgender activist's Super PAC sent misleading texts to thousands of voters

A left-wing "voter mobilization" group admitted sending misleading texts to voters that told them they had already voted when they had not.

Charlotte Clymer, a transgender activist and spokesperson for AllVote, told CNN that the texts were sent out to “several thousand registered voters" in Pennsylvania.

Officials in other states have flagged for 'scam' texts with misinformation in North Carolina and Arizona as well.

The texts told voters they had already voted in the November election, but the group said that they intended the texts to say that records showed they had voted in the previous election in 2022. The message left out the "in 2022" part and confused voters, the group said.

Clymer said the “unfortunate copy-editing error" was made by "staff working long hours."

However, the group has also been accused of voting-text shenanigans in Michigan as well. The Wisconsin Election Commission said the group sent out texts with links that "at first appeared to be the voter’s municipal website" but were incorrect. The commission also criticized AllVote for appearing to portray itself as an official source of voting information.

“Voters should be very careful when dealing with this type of unsolicited outreach, as the information being put forth is often inaccurate and misleading," said the commission's administrator, Meagan Wolfe.

Clymer told CNN the texts had been sent to about 15,000 voters in Wisconsin but denied that group members had represented themselves as election officials.

“We take every step to ensure we don’t send voters incorrect information,” Clymer said.

The group did not respond to requests from CNN about who had funded its efforts. Officials in other states have flagged for "scam" texts with misinformation in North Carolina and Arizona as well.

Clymer has been an outspoken activist for the transgender movement and made headlines when the activist referred to God with female pronouns and claimed God made the activist a transgender person.

