CNN humiliates Democrat rep who flip-flopped on Hunter pardon

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) ended up eating his own words during an interview on CNN on Monday after the network played video of the New York Democrat insisting President Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter Biden.

Host Brianna Keilar noted that Goldman made his poorly aged remarks in 2023 on ABC's "This Week," after Biden's plea deal with the federal government did not go through.

'I said many times that if Hunter Biden were not Hunter Biden, he would never be charged with these crimes.'

"You went out on a limb backing up Biden when he said that there would not be a pardon," Keilar said.

Goldman was asked by ABC's Jon Karl last year if the elder Biden pardoning his son would be a mistake.

“Yes. And I don’t think there’s any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends and anyone who had any access to him. And I think you see that in this case, where he kept on — and Merrick Garland kept on — a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney to investigate the president’s son. If there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don’t know what we could look for," Goldman said at the time.

"I mean, what does that feel like, watching yourself back then, reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?" Keilar asked after the clip ended.

Goldman deflected by talking about the plea deal, claiming it would have been a "satisfactory outcome" with no pardon, but Keilar jumped in to say that was a moot point because the deal with the federal government had already ended.

"Well, as I said, I’m disappointed that after the plea fell through and it became clear about why it did — including Republican congressional intervention in this case, which made this case very unique and very different from any other case — I think that we all, perhaps I should have as well, recognized that this is not the normal prosecution. I said many times that if Hunter Biden were not Hunter Biden, he would never be charged with these crimes," Goldman replied.

Goldman went on to say Biden was forced to pardon his son because President-elect Donald Trump is planning on holding those in the Department of Justice accountable for their misdeeds.

Outgoing New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman likewise said on CNN that Biden did not lie to the American people when he said for years he would not pardon his son because "the context has changed" now that Trump will be in the White House next year.

