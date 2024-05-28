CNN legal analyst says prosecution ‘fell way short’ of proving case against Trump

CNN legal analyst Randy Zelin told host Kate Bolduan the prosecution in former President Donald Trump's case in New York City was far from proving beyond a reasonable doubt that he was directly involved in paying off Stormy Daniels.

Both the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments on Tuesday after the weeks-long trial that has limited Trump's ability to actively campaign in the 2024 election.

“The burden of proof is an important one to remind everyone: It’s on the prosecution, right? They need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he commit — that Donald Trump broke the law. And you think after listening to all of this, you think they fell short. How?” Bolduan asked Zelin.

'It’s simply about: Did the former president know that books, his records, false entries for legal fees, Michael Cohen was his lawyer ...'

“They fell way short because let’s start with reasonable doubt. What is reasonable doubt? And it’s not simply a doubt based upon reason. Any time a human being needs to make an important decision in life, if you have enough information, for example, doctor says you need open heart surgery. ‘Doc, go ahead and schedule. I don’t have a reasonable doubt.’ Conversely, if I say, ‘I appreciate it, but I need a second opinion, I need more information,’ that is having a reasonable doubt. There is reasonable doubt all over this case," Zelin explained.

"Where is Keith Schiller? Where is Allen Weisselberg? How did Michael Cohen get away with stealing $30,000? Hold a pity party for him — made $4 million on this, thought he’d be chief of staff. He’s a fixer! If the plumber comes to my house to fix my leak, I could be home. That doesn’t mean I know how he’s doing it and what it’s taking to be fixed," he continued.

"Stormy Daniels, let’s hold a pity party for her. Why do we need to know whether or not the former president wore a condom or not?" he asked. "It’s simply about: Did the former president know that books, his records, false entries for legal fees, Michael Cohen was his lawyer, getting intent to cover up the election or to protect his family? It’s everywhere. Everywhere!"

While Trump's defense team was in the middle of its closing arguments, President Joe Biden's campaign held a press conference outside the courthouse to highlight the "contrast." Actor Robert De Niro was brought to the presser and went on a lengthy rant, claiming Trump winning the election will be worse than 9/11 because he will not only destroy the country, but possibly the world.

