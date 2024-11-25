CNN poll finds significant response to Trump transition and how Democrats are dealing with defeat: 'They have just given up'

A new poll from CNN finds that Americans are far more positive toward President-elect Donald Trump's transition as compared to eight years ago and also that Democrats have largely "given up."

CNN poll analyst Harry Enten reviewed the results in a segment on CNN, where he showed a double-digit jump in the favorability rating for Trump.

'The bottom line is this: Republicans very motivated by Donald Trump's win.'

Enten said that most presidential candidates get a jump in approval rating after getting elected, but Trump got a only 1% increase following his surprise victory in 2016. That has spiked to 18% eight years later.

"Look at where we are today, significantly higher, plus 18 points. That's 17 points higher on the presidential transition net approval rating. The bottom line is this: If eight years ago Americans were lukewarm on Donald Trump, at this particular point they're giving him much more the benefit of the doubt," he explained.

"A lot more Americans are in love with this transition; this much more meets the historical norm," Enten concluded.

He went on to say that Americans are also far more positive in general about the prospects of a second Trump term, according to other results from the polling.

"Let's compare ourselves now versus where we were eight years ago, and what you see eight years ago, 53% of Americans were scared or concerned, the majority, towards the upcoming Trump term," said Enten.

"Look at where we are now. The shoe is on the other foot," he continued. "53% of Americans are excited or optimistic. It's flip-flopped, where a narrow majority eight years ago were scared or concerned about the upcoming Trump term. Now what we see is that the majority is excited or optimistic about the Trump term."

As if that good news wasn't enough for Trump, Democrats are also completely demoralized after the stunning loss of the presidential election, the loss of the U.S. Senate to Republicans, and the Republicans' retention of the U.S. House.

"I think one word to describe Democrats right now is that they're exhausted," said Enten.

"Donald Trump wears out his opponents, and I think they've done that here."

The poll showed that a minority of Democrats were motivated to keep opposing Trump after his victory, about 44%, but a majority said either that they were not motivated to oppose him or that they were supporting him. 46% said they were not motivated, while 10% said they would support Trump.

"The bottom line is this: Republicans [are] very motivated by Donald Trump's win. And compared to eight years ago, Democrats are just really, really tired," Enten said.

"They have just given up!" he concluded.

Enten posted video of the segment to his social media account.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!