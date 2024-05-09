College paints over anti-Semitic messages on walls; protesting students stand in way — and get themselves some primer

Case Western Reserve University ordered anti-Semitic messages on a pair of walls at the Cleveland college painted over this week — and video caught the moment when pro-Palestinian students standing in front of one wall got hit with spray paint themselves.

What are the details?

University President Eric Kaler on Monday said pro-Palestinian protesters painted an advocacy wall near Eldred Hall with threatening and anti-Semitic language and later painted the Spirit Wall near Thwing Center with intimidating language, WJW-TV reported.

Kaler said in an email that the messaging on the walls was “threatening, intimidating, and anti-Semitic,” Cleveland.com reported, adding that the college hired contractors to paint over the walls early Tuesday morning.

Well, some pro-Palestinian students weren't having it and stood in front of one of the walls, presumably believing the contractors would spray-paint around them.

Uh, not so much.

Here's how Case Western's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine described the scene:

"The lengths this university goes to defend Zionist Genocidal interests is insane," the SJP post on Instagram reads.

Cleveland.com reported that 18-year-old Ameer Alkayali is seen in the video being spray-painted. A Palestinian-American who just finished his freshman year at the University of Cincinnati, Alkayali has been protesting with Case Western students since the first day of their encampment last week, the outlet said.

“I stood against the wall, and the painters asked, ‘Should we continue?’ The cops showed general confusion and didn’t tell them to stop,” Alkayali told Cleveland.com. “So, as seen in the video, they continue to just paint right over us. They told us to not put our hands in front of the machine because it’s dangerous. And we put our hands up, and they still continued to paint on our hands and sprayed us with it?”

Alkayali told the outlet he's planning legal action against Case Western and its public safety department: “We were coughing, and it didn’t come out of my skin for hours. Like it’s still in my hair. I can see it under my nails, and there was no sort of medical or any assistance with the situation after from Case or local police.”

'I am disturbed by what occurred'

Kaler in a Wednesday morning statement said he was “deeply sorry” about the students’ treatment, WJW reported, adding that the school president's statement reads, in part:



I have reviewed video footage, which depicts students blocking the wall as a third-party contractor spray painted directly onto protesters as he attempted to finish painting the wall, and I am disturbed by what occurred.



Let me be clear: No students — or any individuals — should ever be treated this way, especially on a campus where our core values center on providing a safe, welcoming environment. This is not who we are as an institution, and I am deeply sorry this ever occurred.



The university will continue to fully investigate these actions and hold individuals responsible for this behavior, including the failure of our own officers to intervene.



Again, I want to reiterate my sincere regret for this incident. As with any violation of our codes of conduct, we will take action to hold them accountable.



Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Annie Todd issued a joint statement on Wednesday that suggests protesters faced “criminal interference” with their First Amendment rights, WJW also said, adding that their statement reads, in part:

Cleveland is a city for everyone, and we must respect the thoughts, feelings, and voices of those who come from various backgrounds. These diverse perspectives are what makes us special, and ultimately stronger, as a city. Our community deserves venues where they have the ability to constitutionally express their opinions openly without fear of criminal interference.



We support 1st Amendment rights and implore CWRU leadership to consider this and think about how the decisions they make and the actions they take — especially against those who are abiding by the law — will influence some of the progress we have collectively made as a city. At the same time, we urge individuals to demonstrate peacefully.



Anything else?

Cleveland.com reported that the Spirit Wall was painted again Tuesday night — but with a pro-Israel message: “They call for intifada so we call them terrorists.”

