Colorado Democrats: State can save money by funding abortion, killing 30% more babies

Colorado Democrats are more than willing to blow taxpayer money on programs for illegal aliens; however, when it comes to coverage for American mothers and their unborn babies, they will apparently appeal to lethal ways to reduce spending.

State Democrats are advancing legislation that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution; require the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to fund abortions for Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus program participants using taxpayer dollars; and force public employee insurance plans to fund abortions for plan members — something they are not presently required to do.

Senate Bill 183 — a consequence of Colorado voters' overwhelming support last year for Colorado Amendment 79, which set the stage for the use of public funds for abortion — passed the state Senate in a 22-12 party-line vote on March 12.

Prior to the bill passing the committee on health and human services on Tuesday, Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie (D), a prime sponsor of the legislation, indicated that the use of taxpayer funds to kill babies could save the state a little bit of money.

"That savings comes from the averted births that will not occur because abortions happened instead," McCluskie said in a video shared to social media. "So a birth is more expensive than an abortion — so the saving comes in Medicaid births that will not occur."

"This bill will actually decrease costs for our health care policy and financing department, our Medicaid expenditures, in both this year and out years as the savings from averted births outweigh the costs of covering reproductive health care for all Coloradans," continued McCluskie, who was endorsed last year by Planned Parenthood.

'Abortion care services represent a one-time expenditure.'

While the Colorado House speaker indicated the state will initially see an "increase to general fund of $1.5 million," over time, the taxpayer-subsidized elimination of human life will ultimately lead to "cost savings."

McCluskie was referencing a state fiscal analysis that made the following assumptions and assertions:

333,330 women ages 15 to 44 will be enrolled in Medicaid or the Child Health Plan Plus program in fiscal year 2025-2026;

1.67% of members from this cohort will seek abortions each year;

50.4% of abortions will be performed "procedurally" and 49.6% will be chemical abortions;

"abortion procedures are assumed to be reimbursed at a rate of $1,300, and medication abortions are assumed to be reimbursed at a rate of $800";

taxpayer-funded abortions through Medicaid/CHP+ will increase the number of unborn babies killed by 30%; and

the average reimbursement cost for child birth is $3,850, which is funded by state and federal programs.

According to Democrats' calculus, abortions will not only save the state on total reimbursement costs for the delivery of children but will likely also spare the state from having to deal with additional costs that might arise in relation to human beings whose lives they failed to "avert."

"Medicaid-covered births typically involve additional social safety net impacts for the child, whereas abortion care services represent a one-time expenditure. These impacts have not been addressed in this fiscal note," said the fiscal note on SB 183.

"On net, the bill will decrease costs for HCPF by about $286,000 in FY 2025-26 and $573,000 in FY 2026-27 and ongoing," continued the fiscal note. "These impacts are the net result of increased costs for abortion services and decreased costs from averted births."

State Rep. Kenneth G. DeGraaf (R) tweeted, "Holy Human-Haters, Batman! 'Killing people is less expensive than caring for them' coming soon from a eugenicist near you."

"Paying for abortions for low income women will save our state millions of dollars on 'averted births,'" wrote Republican state Rep. Brandi Bradley. "Margaret Sanger would be so proud."

