Comic-Con sting operation busts sex trafficking ring — 1 minor, 9 adult victims rescued

A recent undercover sting operation resulted in the rescue of 10 victims, including one minor, and the arrest of 14 alleged sex buyers at the San Diego Comic-Con, according to a recent press release from the office of Attorney General Rob Bonta (D).



The AG's office, along with the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, sent undercover law enforcement officers on a three-day operation to pose as sex buyers, posting fake advertisements soliciting sex to locate and identify potential victims and carry out the arrests of traffickers. The operation successfully arrested more than a dozen alleged sex buyers and rescued nine adult victims and a 16-year-old girl.

'Coercion and violence which enslaves people for profit.'

"Child Welfare Services and adult and juvenile support service advocates were on scene to provide support as needed," the press release noted.

Bonta explained that sex traffickers use the annual Comic-Con in San Diego and other "large-scale events" as opportunities to exploit victims. Comic-Con draws more than 100,000 attendees.

"These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated," Bonta said. "We are grateful to all our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose collaboration has been invaluable. We take great pride in our office's commitment to uplifting vulnerable Californians by offering them assistance and guidance when they need it most."

San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez called human trafficking the most "insidious crime."

"The coercion and violence which enslaves people for profit and places them into forced labor or sex is criminal," Martinez stated. "As the sheriff I support the efforts of all our justice partners in holding perpetrators accountable. I appreciate the focus that was placed on the recent convention to identify and rescue victims of human trafficking."

San Diego Police Chief Wahl remarked, "Working together, teams identified and arrested more than a dozen individuals participating in these illegal acts in our city over the weekend. This successful operation recovered 10 victims of human trafficking, including a girl of just 16 years old. These results show our collective dedication to combatting human trafficking and holding criminals accountable are working."

The San Diego Comic Convention told Fox News Digital it was unaware of the sting operation.

"Obviously, we find this very disturbing, and while we were not made aware of this operation, it is our understanding that the arrests were made outside of the event," the convention stated. "We work closely with a variety of law enforcement entities throughout the year and stand ready to assist in any way we can."