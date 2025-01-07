Viral video shows Compton nail salon worker lock doors to trap 2 women allegedly trying to leave without paying bill

A bizarre video shows the interactions between two women who were accused of trying to run off on their bill at a nail salon in Compton, California.

Diane Nguyen of Tip Top Nails Compton spoke to KTTV-TV about the incident that was posted to TikTok.

'These people are nice and you both were trying to run out on her!'

Nguyen said that she rushed to shut the doors of the shop and keep the two women inside after they refused to pay for the work that had been done on their nails. Another customer sympathetic to the shop started recording video of the entire incident.

The two women become more agitated and angry while being forced to wait for police to arrive.

At one point, one of the women actually pulled down her pants to expose herself to the person recording the incident.

"Oooh thank you! Thank you! TikTok! I'm blowin' up!" the woman responded.

Nguyen said that before police arrived, the women rushed to the bathroom to flush what appeared to be $100 bills. She says that she was able to snatch one of the bills and run it through a machine that confirmed it to be counterfeit.

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies arrived and questioned the two women, but after one of their boyfriends showed up and paid their bills, they were released.

"Both were trynna run out on her!" said the woman recording the video as police spoke to the pair. "These people are nice and you both were trying to run out on her!"

The salon now asks that first-time customers pay 70% in advance of receiving services at the shop.

Much of the video from social media can be viewed on the KTTV news report on YouTube.

