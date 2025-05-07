A recent New York Times hit piece titled, “The Podcaster Asking You to Side With History’s Villains,” is a prime example of why many Americans no longer trust the mainstream media.

The piece criticizes “The Martyr Made Podcast” host Darryl Cooper’s revisionist history — which Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” believes couldn’t be more hypocritical, as the New York Times was behind the “1619 Project” written by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Some of Cooper’s claims that the New York Times took grave issue with were that “Winston Churchill was the ‘chief villain’ of the war, not, by implication, Adolf Hitler,” and that “millions had died in Nazi-controlled Eastern Europe because the Nazis had not adequately planned to feed them.”

The New York Times also took issue with Cooper being platformed by Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, who have had the podcaster on their own podcasts.

“They go on and on and on to talk about how ‘this just can’t stand, I mean, there’s got to be some sort of filter, and you know, Joe Rogan just can’t have on whoever he wants to have on,’” Glenn comments.

“That’s the problem, is it, New York Times? Is that the problem?” Glenn asks. “Let me just look in the past here and see if we’ve had this exact same problem with anybody else, because the person that came to mind was not Darryl Cooper, but Nikole Hannah-Jones, because I think those two are the same coin, and the coin’s counterfeit.”

“Jones, she did the ‘1619 Project.’ She did the same thing in reverse, except I think she’s actually worse, I mean, because I think she made up almost everything in that. She recasts American history as racist from the very inception of the country. Neither one of them is telling the whole truth,” he continues.

“They clutch their pearls because he has an audience, and only the New York Times can have that audience. But where was that concern when they gave an audience to Nikole Hannah-Jones and gave her a Pulitzer for a project now so discredited by the very historians that are now talking about Cooper?” he says.

“Where was the caution when they declared that 1619, not 1776, was the true founding of the nation? They didn’t question her authority; they didn’t say, ‘Well, she’s not a historian.’ They printed it. In fact, they taught it and endorsed it. They platformed it in schools,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.