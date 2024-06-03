Concealed carrier shoots 3 males who physically attacked him amid argument outside his Chicago home, police say

A concealed-carry license holder shot three males who physically attacked him amid an argument outside his Chicago home Friday night, police told WLS-TV.

The 43-year-old victim was arguing with three other males he knew just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Ave. in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood when the three males physically attacked the victim, police told the station.

'He's my cousin, the one that they beat up,' Andres Salgado told WLS. 'I don't really know the whole story, but my cousin's a hardworking man ... he has two kids. His wife is a teacher in public schools.'

With that, police told WLS the victim pulled out a handgun and fired it, hitting all three alleged attackers.

Police noted to the station that a 29-year-old male was shot five times in the torso; he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. WLS added that a 22-year-old male was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition while a 55-year-old man was shot in the neck and was in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police told the station, adding that the victim's gun was recovered at the scene.

Salgado added to the station that the alleged attackers "tried to go into my cousin's house."

Area Five Detectives are trying to determine a motive as well as the circumstances behind the attack, WLS said, adding that police haven't released information about possible criminal charges.

"He's a hardworking man, doesn't deserve this," Salgado added to the station in regard to the victim. "Always with his kids, taking them to baseball, baseball practice, everything. His wife is a teacher. Very respectful family."

