Concealed-carrying Walgreens worker blows away alleged shoplifter who pulled gun when confronted

A concealed-carrying Walgreens worker fatally shot an alleged shoplifter who pulled a gun on the worker amid a confrontation outside the Chicago-area store early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. outside the store in the 500 block of Torrence Avenue in Calumet City, Illinois, authorities told WMAQ-TV. Calumet City is about a half hour south of Chicago and just west of the Indiana border.

Authorities said employees approached a 42-year-old male and a 48-year-old female who took items without paying and exited the store, the station said.



Employees took back the merchandise from the female, who fled the scene on foot, WMAQ said. But the male pulled a handgun when he was approached, police told the station.

With that, a Walgreens employee in possession of a valid concealed-carry license opened fire and shot the suspect, authorities told WMAQ.

WBBM-TV reported that the employee who opened fire is a store security guard, and the suspected shoplifter was shot in the chest.

Police found the suspect driving a vehicle in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard near Yates Avenue, and the suspect was taken to a trauma center where he died, authorities told the WMAQ.

The male was identified as Mario Almendarez of Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told WMAQ.

Calumet City detectives late Sunday launched an investigation, WMAQ said, adding that those with information are asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

How are observers reacting?

WMAQ's Facebook post about the shooting has attracted nearly 200 comments since it went live Sunday, and it appears many of them are positive:

"He should be promoted to store manager," one commenter said.

"He should get a medal," another user declared.

"Another one for the good guys," another commenter observed.

"Good," another user noted. "Employee of the year!"

"Awesome!!!!!!" another commenter exclaimed. "We need more of this. Although kooky lame woke and perpetually incompetent Walgreens [management] will probably fire the guy."

"F around and found out," another user concluded. "Only way they'll learn."

