Middle school lunch lady accused of sexually abusing, grooming 14-year-old boy; takes plea deal to avoid trial

A Connecticut middle school lunch lady accused of sexually abusing and grooming a 14-year-old boy has accepted a plea deal to avoid trial.

Andie Rosafort, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and impairing the moral of children at a Thursday hearing in Danbury state court, according to the Connecticut Superior Court clerk’s office.

According to police, Rosafort picked up the teen from a January 2023 party and drove a short distance before having 'contact of a sexual nature' with him inside her vehicle.

A lunch aide at the New Fairfield Middle School, Rosafort allegedly sent illicit photos to a student she met at the school.

Rosafort had been facing charges of second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and enticing a minor by computer, according to the News-Times.

The New York Post reported that the terms of her plea deal are unclear but that she would avoid a trial that was scheduled to begin this week as a result of accepting the deal.

The Post said her attorney, William Westcott, did not respond to the paper's request for comment.

In January 2023, school administrators notified law enforcement after a friend of the alleged victim said a school employee sexually assaulted the teen, according to state police



Prosecutors claim Rosafort sexually assaulted the boy in her SUV after grooming him for months on social media and through text messages.

Citing an affidavit, WTNH-TV previously reported the student told police that Rosafort had been his lunch aide when he was in the eighth grade.

The teen allegedly added that she had been talking to him for six months through Instagram and Snapchat.

The alleged victim reportedly told investigators that he received a message from Rosafort that read: "You want to see something?" He claimed that Rosafort then sent him a nude photo of herself. The teen asked the lunch aide if she sent the explicit photo by accident, and then she sent him a second nude photo, according to the affidavit.

"Rosafort allegedly continued sending unsolicited nude photographs and videos of her masturbating to the victim for months," WTNH reported. "The victim also told police Rosafort would attend his sports games and send him videos of him playing, according to the affidavit."

The alleged victim purportedly said Rosafort asked the 14-year-old to send her nude photographs of himself.

The teen's friends noticed he was acting strange when he returned to the party, and the boy admitted that he had "left the party to have sex with a woman," according to the Daily Mail.

The teenager reportedly said he "ended the encounter because he began to feel weird about it."

Police reportedly used phone location evidence to determine that the alleged victim and Rosafort were in the same place when the alleged sexual assault occurred.