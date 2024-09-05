Cornel West hammers black politicians on 'Democratic Party plantation' after GOP calls bluff on California reparations bill

Public intellectual Cornel West lambasted the Democratic Party after party members were forced to table a bill on reparations in California.

State Democrats have commissioned a panel to investigate the possibility of reparations for black residents for systemic racism in the past, but when Republicans forced them to actually pass a bill, they balked and tabled the motion.

'The politicians are too pre-occupied with finding some position or status on the Democratic party plantation!'

West, who is running for president, torched the black caucus in California and demanded political courage to pass the controversial measures.

"What we are witnessing in the state of California is the very essence of political cowardliness," said Cornel West on social media, "in regard to the reparations bill which should have been signed by the governor, and that now is not just being delayed, primarily by the black caucus, but put off, postponed, with another commission, another investigation. That's the last thing we need. We need action!"

West also referred to claims that the black caucus tabled the bill because it was afraid Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would veto the measure.

"The governor is too obsessed with his presidential ambitions, and the politicians are too pre-occupied with finding some position or status on the Democratic Party plantation!" he continued.

"Please! We had enough of this! Where is your moral consistency? Where is your political courage? That's what we're looking for!" he added.

The fight over the reparations bill devolved into a shouting match after protesters assembled at the legislature to demand that Democrats press forward on reparations. Some said that they would withhold support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who is from California, over the decision.

“The governor needs to understand the world is watching California and this is gonna have a direct impact on your friend Kamala Harris who is running for president," said a black protester at the California capital.

In 2022, the reparations task force said that black descendants of slaves were owed $569 billion in housing reparations.

West has claimed to be philosophically a Marxist and a Christian.

