Corporate media, Biden campaign take Trump's 'bloodbath' comment out of context to paint sinister scenario about him losing election

The corporate media concocted a hoax by taking a comment made by former President Donald Trump talking about the auto industry to paint a sinister scenario about a "bloodbath" if he were to lose the 2024 presidential election.

Trump held a rally on Saturday in Vandalia – a suburb of Dayton, Ohio.

Trump was discussing his proposed policies to combat Chinese automobile manufacturers establishing factories in Mexico for a cheaper workforce, and then selling the cars in the United States.

Trump vowed that if he was elected, the Chinese cars manufactured in Mexico would be whacked with a "100% tariff."

Trump warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping, "We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys – if I get elected."

Trump added, "Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they're not going to sell those cars."

The official war room social media account for the reelection campaign for President Joe Biden shortened the video clip to show Trump only saying: "Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it."

The corporate media pounced on Trump's use of the word "bloodbath," but took it out of context to seemingly make it appear that he was calling for political violence if he is not elected in 2024.

NBC News went with the ominous headline: "Trump says there will be a 'bloodbath' if he loses the election."

The New York Times attempted to fearmonger by stating: "Trump Says Some Migrants Are ‘Not People’ and Predicts a 'Blood Bath' if He Loses."

CBS News said: "In Ohio campaign rally, Trump says there will be a 'bloodbath' if he loses November election."

Politico used the headline: "Trump says country faces ‘bloodbath’ if Biden wins in November."

NPR ran an article with the headline: "Trump says some migrants are 'not people', and warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses."

Rolling Stone warned its readers: "Trump Says There Will Be a 'Bloodbath' and Elections Will End if He Isn’t Reelected."

The Los Angeles Times stated: "'If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath': Trump campaign downplays remarks."

USA Today's headline read: "Donald Trump talks about 'bloodbath,' attacks immigrants as he rallies for Republican Senate pick in Ohio."

The Hill added: "Trump says some undocumented immigrants are ‘not people,’ warns US will see ‘bloodbath’ if not re-elected."

The Washington Examiner declared: "Trump says ‘it’s going to be a bloodbath’ if he does not get elected."

Surprisingly, CNN was one of the few legacy outlets that provided proper context to Trump's statement with the headline: "Trump warns of 'bloodbath' for auto industry and country if he loses the election."

NBC News asked Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt for a comment about the former president's "bloodbath" remark, to which she responded, "Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers."

The Biden-Harris campaign issued a statement that read:

Tonight, Donald Trump said there would be a 'bloodbath' if he wasn't elected and that if he lost there would be no more elections.



After opening the general election by meeting with authoritarian leaders and rallying alongside conspiracy theorists, Donald Trump continues to praise dictators, promise to pardon political violence, and launch racist attacks against black and brown Americans.



It's why last night, Trump's own former Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump supporters called to hang for not overturning the election, came out against Trump.



This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence. He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.

On Sunday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared on CNN to address Trump's "bloodbath" comment.

“He’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He's going to exact a bloodbath? There's something wrong here," Pelosi said.

"How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn't what our country is about? Praising Hitler, praising the Russians, honestly, condemning our soldiers for losing or dying in war or being captured in war."



The accusation that Trump praised Adolf Hitler is from a secondhand account from a former staff member revealed last week.

Retired Gen. John Kelly, who served as Trump’s chief of staff, claimed of Trump, "He thought Putin was an OK guy and Kim was an OK guy — that we had pushed North Korea into a corner. To him, it was like we were goading these guys. 'If we didn’t have NATO, then Putin wouldn’t be doing these things.'"

