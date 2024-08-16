Texas principal flown to hospital after getting injured in 'classroom disruption'; student detained

An assistant principal was seriously injured in a "classroom disruption" at a Texas high school, and a student was detained over the incident.

The Corsicana Independent School District said in a statement Friday that Candra Rogers had been airlifted after the incident but offered few details about what happened.

'This has been an extremely upsetting and difficult situation.'

The district only said that fewer than 10 students were present in the room at the Collins Intermediate School during the incident, but they were not injured.

School teachers and students were told to remain in classrooms while first responders rushed to provide medical care to Rogers.

The Corsicana ISD Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

“Our prayers are with Mrs. Rogers and her family, but also the family of the student, those in the classroom at the time, and the entire Collins campus, our school district, and our community,” said Superintendent Stephanie Howell.

“This has been an extremely upsetting and difficult situation as you might imagine, but we take the safety not only of our students, but also of our staff very seriously," she added. "Both remain a priority for Corsicana ISD.”

A message on social media said Rogers had been hired on as assistant principal in February. Her husband also works as the school's football coach.

The district said Rogers' condition was improving.

Corsicana is a city of about 25k residents in northeast Texas.

Photos of Rogers can be seen on the news video report from KWTV-TV on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!