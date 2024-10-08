Country over party: Dem DA in Texas supports Sen. Ted Cruz in new ad

The lame-duck Democrat district attorney of the largest county in Texas has endorsed the re-election campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, appearing in an ad to discuss their shared goal of protecting Texans against criminal illegal aliens.

After eight years as district attorney of Harris County, Texas, which includes most of Houston, Democrat Kimberly Ogg has fallen out of favor with her party. Not only did she doggedly pursue criminal indictments against high-level staff members of County Judge Lina Hidalgo in connection with COVID funding, but she has also strongly opposed the "catch-and-release" policies implemented by the Biden-Harris administration.

'Democrats and Republicans must work together to solve Texans' problems now.'

In July, Ogg and Cruz penned an op-ed together suggesting that these border policies apparently gave two Venezuelan nationals the opportunity to murder 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray of Houston.

"Both men charged with Jocelyn’s murder had just recently entered Texas illegally and been captured in El Paso, where they were enrolled in the 'Alternatives to Detention' program," Ogg and Cruz wrote. "This meant they were released into the interior of the United States, despite the availability of ICE detention center beds, where they could have been held until their immigration court hearings. This program did not protect Jocelyn. In fact, such 'catch and release' policies don’t protect anyone."

The following month, Ogg officially endorsed Cruz in his re-election race against U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), claiming that curtailing violent crime was "bigger than partisanship."

Now, Ogg appears in a new ad for Cruz, similarly touting their cooperative efforts to prevent criminal illegal aliens from wreaking havoc on American soil.

As "the top law enforcement official in Harris County," Ogg insists in the video that she is "voting for Ted Cruz because he's working to keep Texans safe."

"Ted introduced legislation that would keep violent illegal aliens behind bars until trial," Ogg continues, referring to the Justice for Jocelyn Act, which would effectively counteract catch-and-release.

"Democrats and Republicans must work together to solve Texans' problems now," Ogg adds in the ad.

"Our safety is on the line."

Ogg's 30-second pitch for Cruz can be seen here.

Ogg may be the "top law enforcement official in Harris County" now, but she won't be for long. In March, challenger Sean Teare, who used to work for Ogg, trounced her in the Democratic primary. Her second term in office will expire on December 31.

While Cruz and his team hope that Ogg's endorsement will sway independents and less partisan Democrats frustrated by the problems at the border, state Democrat leaders aren't buying it.

"Because of Kim Ogg’s divisive tenure as DA, Harris County voters resoundingly rejected her by 50 points. Everyone knows that outside of an election year, Ted Cruz has no real interest in working with both parties. Voters will reject this failed rebrand attempt come November," said Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Monique Alcala.

