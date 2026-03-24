Creep accused of recording video of woman showering — then cops allegedly find much worse clip on his phone

Police in Covington, Tennessee, on Monday said they responded to the 1400 block of South College Street in regard to a harassment complaint.

Arriving officers spoke to the 26-year-old victim who stated that she was showering and noticed she was being recorded on video, officials said.

'We are working with DCS to identify all victims in this investigation and provide protective and medical services for these children.'

The victim identified the suspect as 22-year-old Deondre Dyson, who also resides at the residence and allegedly was outside the victim's window when the incident occurred, officials said.

Officers found Dyson at the residence and escorted him to the police department's Criminal Investigations Division for interviewing, officials said.

RELATED: Transgender sex offender accused of trying to kidnap boy at elementary school gets good news from DA

Image source: Covington (Tenn.) Police Department

Soon after Dyson provided detectives with consent to search his phone, detectives uncovered a "disturbing video of Dyson allegedly engaging in a sexual act with a 3-year-old toddler," officials said.

Detectives determined the recording occurred at a residence in Lauderdale County, officials said.

Soon detectives contacted authorities with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, who launched a child sexual abuse investigation related to the video, officials said.

Dyson admitted to his role in the videos of both victims, officials said.

Detectives arrested Dyson and took him to the Tipton County Jail, officials said, adding that Dyson has been formally charged with unlawful photography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Tipton County General Sessions Judge M.O. Eckel III held Dyson in jail awaiting his arraignment, officials said.

Detectives anticipate additional charges after analysts finalize the forensic review of the electronic evidence, officials said.

“This is a troubling investigation on multiple levels. We are working with DCS to identify all victims in this investigation and provide protective and medical services for these children,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said, according to officials. “This case started with an adult but due to the thorough investigation by our detectives, an alleged monster was uncovered.”

Those with information related to this investigation are encouraged to contact the Covington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261. Tips may also be submitted via Facebook Messenger at Covington TN Police Department or through the City of Covington website.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!