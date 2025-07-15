Transgender sex offender accused of trying to kidnap boy at elementary school gets good news from DA

On April 19, 2024, families of students at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora, Colorado, got a message from the school saying, "This afternoon during fifth grade recess, an unidentified adult male entered the field, approached a group of students, engaged them briefly, and then exited property," KDVR-TV reported.

Police said it "appeared that this person attempted to grab a young boy" and then left the school grounds before officers arrived, the station said.

Galligan had been in and out of jail for 12 years, and previous charges against him included assault, burglary, and sex crimes, his family told KUSA-TV last year.

In a follow-up story, KDVR said an 11-year-old boy called for help when the suspect grabbed him and approached three other students.

"They are the ones who fought off this guy, ran away from him, called stranger danger. And if they had not done that, I wouldn't have my son with me in my own home," the 11-year-old's mother, Miranda Ayala, added to the station.

Later, cops found someone nearby who matched the suspect's description, KDVR said: 33-year-old Solomon Galligan, who was arrested that same day on one count of attempted kidnapping. Police also said Galligan was a sex offender.

Indeed, Galligan was convicted of nonconsensual sexual contact in 2011, KMGH-TV noted. In addition, KCNC-TV reported after his arrest last year that Galligan claimed to identify as a woman and had been in the process of transitioning for several years.

But after all that, a doctor last month found Galligan incompetent to stand trial in the 2024 attempted kidnapping case, Eric Ross — a spokesman for the DA's office — told KUSA in a new story. Therefore, "by state statute, we are required to dismiss charges in the case," Ross added to KUSA.

However, the DA's office said Galligan won't be back on the streets when the charges are dropped, KMGH reported.

Ross told KMGH that "the defendant will be civilly committed for mental health treatment. Contrary to what has been reported, the defendant is not being released out in the public."

State court records indicate Galligan has had four criminal cases dismissed — and in every case, the issue of competency was raised, KMGH reported, adding that a hearing for Galligan is expected to be scheduled for later in July.

'When a defendant is found incompetent to proceed, we are legally obligated to dismiss charges. Our hands are tied based on the findings of competency.'

In response, Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky told the New York Post that an "effort" to "recall" Democrat DA Amy Padden "is well under way and will begin this week."

"The conduct of the 18th DA over the past six months is beyond deplorable," Jurinsky, a Republican, added to the Post. "This is simply the icing on the cake."

Jurinsky also told the paper that "the progressive attitude will not be tolerated. While certain state laws highlight deeper issues in the state of Colorado, Amy Padden will be recalled for her part in not upholding the laws and punishing criminals."

The DA's office on Tuesday didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment regarding Jurinsky's words to the Post about Padden.

Jurinsky last week made no secret of her desire to oust the DA after Padden offered a plea deal to an illegal alien teenager who fatally struck a 24-year-old woman while driving 90 miles per hour, the Denver Gazette said. Indeed, the offer of only probation and community service for the unlicensed teen elicited outrage. Kaitlyn Weaver was taken off life support two days after last July's collision.

Padden said Jurinsky's statements about the Weaver case "misrepresented" the 18th Judicial District's work, according to the Gazette.

As for the Galligan case, the Post added that the DA's office said in a statement, "We have not yet filed the formal motion to dismiss. We have until the end of the month to do so. The defendant is being civilly committed into mental health treatment. ... When a defendant is found incompetent to proceed, we are legally obligated to dismiss charges. Our hands are tied based on the findings of competency. However, they are not being released to the public."

