Chicago Mayor Johnson passes buck to feds over illegal alien sex offender living unchecked in city: 'That's their job'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) passed the buck to the federal government when asked why his administration failed to prevent an illegal alien who was convicted of sex crimes from roaming the city's streets.



A reporter questioned Johnson on Tuesday about the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids led by President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan.

'The problems with the sanctuary city — people like this walking the streets.'

"Tom Homan showed up in Chicago and within 24 hours found a convicted sex offender who has been living in our city since 2009, flouting the sex offender registry. If he can do this, why can't you?" the reporter asked.

Johnson responded, "Because that's their job."

"That is their job," he continued. "The federal government has a responsibility to make sure that individuals who are undocumented who have been charged with, convicted of a crime, it is the federal government's responsibility to do their part to uphold the law. Our local police department, along with our public health department, along with our other sister agencies are working to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, and as we've stated repeatedly, those critical investments, continue to see the results of those investment as violent crime continues to fall in Chicago."

Over the weekend, ICE conducted deportation operations that resulted in the arrest of hundreds of criminal illegal aliens. Dr. Phil McGraw joined Homan and federal immigration agents in Chicago.

A video posted online showed McGraw questioning a newly detained convicted child sex offender from Thailand, Sam Seda.

Seda admitted to McGraw that he was not an American citizen.

"This is an example of sanctuary cities," Homan told McGraw. "We've got an illegal alien convicted of sex crimes involving children, and he's walking the streets of Chicago."

"Again, the downfall, the problems with the sanctuary city — people like this walking the streets, rather than local law enforcement working with federal agents. This is what we're dealing with," Homan added.

McGraw asked Seda whether he had been charged with sex crimes involving children.

"Not really," Seda replied.

Seda told Homan and McGraw that he had never been deported from the U.S. before.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee announced this week that it has launched an investigation into several sanctuary cities, including Chicago, and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement. As part of this investigation, the committee has invited Mayor Johnson to testify at a hearing scheduled for February 11.

Additionally, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been asked to testify, as their cities are also subjects of the committee's ongoing probe.