Dr. Phil embeds with ICE on 'high-risk' immigration mission in Chicago, confronts illegal alien accused of child sex crime

Phil McGraw — better known as TV host Dr. Phil — has embedded with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on a "high-risk" immigration mission in Chicago, Illinois.

After the Trump administration unshackled ICE, the immigration agency has gone on the offensive.

ICE made 956 arrests on Sunday, the highest number of arrests in a single day since President Donald Trump took office and declared the border crisis to be a national emergency. By comparison, ICE data shows that the average number of daily arrests of noncitizens with criminal convictions or pending charges in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 was 310.7.

'We’re talking about murderers, child traffickers, child rapists.'

The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration wants a "quota" of 1,200 to 1,500 arrests per day.

ICE immigration raids were recently conducted in Chicago, Illinois; Denver, Colorado; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; Los Angeles, California; San Antonio, Texas; Miami, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; and New Jersey, according to NewsNation.

ICE released a statement about the Chicago raid: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with federal partners, including the FBI, ATF, DEA, CBP, and the U.S. Marshals Service, began conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Chicago to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."

McGraw stated that he was embedded with ICE in Chicago, with agents who were tracking down illegal aliens with criminal records.

“It's a pretty high-risk mission we’re going on," McGraw said. "This truly is a targeted ICE mission, because they’re not sweeping neighborhoods like people are trying to imply.”

McGraw continued, “We’re talking about murderers, child traffickers, child rapists. We’re talking about bad actors, both in the countries they’ve come from and since they’ve been here in the United States.”

McGraw saw firsthand the “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. During a raid on Sunday, ICE nabbed a Thai national convicted of child sex crimes.

Video shows the suspect admitting to not being a U.S. citizen. McGraw asked the suspect if he had “been charged with a sex crime involving children," to which the suspect replied, “Not really.”

A shocked McGraw reacted by asking, "Not really?"

The suspect demanded to speak to his lawyer.

McGraw also interviewed Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar.

Homan stated, "This is an example of sanctuary cities, right here. We’ve got an illegal alien convicted of sex crimes involving children, and he’s walking the streets of Chicago.”

Homan declared, “Again, the downfall, the problem with a sanctuary city is that people like this [are] walking the street rather than having law enforcement working with federal agents. This is what we’re dealing with."

Homan assured Americans that ICE is conducting "targeted operations" and not "sweeping" raids.

McGraw added, "I know that because I've been involved heading into this. They've identified 270 high-value targets, and what I mean by that is that these are known criminals and terrorists."

