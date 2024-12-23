'Burn in hell': Teacher who raped 12-year-old student, had his baby found guilty of 11 felonies for sexual abuse of 5 boys

A former Tennessee teacher learned her fate this week after she was found guilty of 11 felonies in the child sexual abuse of five minors. What's more, the accused gave birth to a baby that was fathered by one of the victims — who was just 12 years old.

WREG-TV reported that Alissa McCommon, who taught 4th grade, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, and two counts of solicitation of a minor: aggravated statutory rape.

'Your mind is sick and twisted for looking at a child and being turned on.'

On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Blake Neill sentenced McCommon to 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole. Neill ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

McCommon was ordered not to have any contact with the victims, placed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as a violent sex offender, and must have community supervision for life.

McCommon also had her teaching license revoked because of the sexual assault convictions.

As Blaze News reported in September 2023, McCommon was arrested for allegedly raping a boy at her home in 2021.

The Covington Police Department said in a statement at the time: "Multiple juvenile victims have come forth stating that they were befriended by their former teacher, McCommon, who began playing video games with them, and then further engaged with them through mobile phone social media apps, which led to her allegedly sending inappropriate photographs and requesting sexual relations with the victims."

According to police, McCommon "admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students" while she was a teacher at the Charger Academy in Covington.

After the accusations of child sex crimes were revealed, McCommon was suspended from the school without pay on Aug. 24, 2023.

Prosecutors said McCommon called one of the victims — a 12-year-old boy — nearly 200 times and sent him illicit photos on Snapchat.

McCommon reportedly was impregnated by the 12-year-old victim, which was confirmed through DNA.

Last week, the judge ordered McCommon to have "no contact with the infant child.”

She allegedly threatened to kill herself if the boy broke off the relationship with her.

According to WATN-TV, detectives said they had identified 21 potential victims aged 12 to 17 years old during the seven-month investigation. Five victims testified against their former teacher.

McCommon purportedly befriended one of the children's mothers.



The mother of the victim declared in court, "I loved you like family, opened my doors to you. You used our friendship to hurt me and the people I love in this world, took innocence from my son before puberty, took what was supposed to be a great experience and tainted it. Your mind is sick and twisted for looking at a child and being turned on."

The mother added, "The innocent child will be loved and raised without your influence. There’s no amount of time they can give you that will equal what God will give you. You will burn in hell."

You can view a video report here about McCommon's sentencing.

