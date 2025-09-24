Critics uncover Tylenol's cautionary tweet for pregnant moms after Trump highlights autism link

President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have formally identified acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, as one of the alleged drivers behind the rise in American autism.

On Monday, Kennedy indicated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will notify physicians that acetaminophen use by pregnant women may be associated with a "very increased risk" of neurological conditions like autism and ADHD in children. The label on the drug will henceforth reflect this understanding.

'We haven't tested Tylenol to be used during pregnancy.'

Following the announcement, liberals began gobbling fistfuls of pills in protest, and foreign health officials rushed to convince the public of acetaminophen's safety and efficacy.

Meanwhile, some critics scrutinized previous advisories and messaging regarding Tylenol. One of the messages that some sleuths evidently came across has gone viral.

Tylenol tweeted on March 7, 2017, "We actually don't recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today."

Whereas in at least two other tweets on theme, Tylenol suggested that pregnant and/or nursing mothers should speak with their doctors before using the drug, this particular message contained no such nuance.

Numerous critics pointed to the tweet as possible confirmation that even the iconic brand advises against pregnant women taking acetaminophen.

"What an interesting thing to say so long ago," said one X user.

South African musician David Scott, better known as the Kiffness, noted, "Despite all the warnings, crazy pregnant women are potentially jeopardising their children's future for a couple likes on TikTok ... hope this helps some from reconsidering."

A spokesperson for Kenvue said in a statement to Blaze News, "This post from 2017 is being taken out of context."

"We do not recommend pregnant women take any medication without talking to their doctor," continued the statement. "This is consistent with the regulations and product label for acetaminophen."

When asked whether Tylenol poses an elevated risk to pregnant women and/or their unborn children and why pregnant women need to consult their doctor prior to use, a spokesperson for Kenvue told Blaze News that "acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy."

"Our products are safe and effective when used as directed on the product label," continued the spokesperson. "We recommend pregnant women do not take any over-the-counter medication, including acetaminophen, without talking to their doctor first."

Another tweet that has resurfaced this week was Tylenol's note to an expectant parent on June 17, 2019, where the company noted, "We haven't tested Tylenol to be used during pregnancy."

Numerous robust studies have suggested an association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders including autism.

Dr. William Parker, CEO of WPLab and visiting scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, an author on a number of such studies, recently told Blaze News:

The science tells us several things. Among the most important are: (a) Exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder. b) Specific, invalid assumptions made when analyzing epidemiologic data have impeded recognition of the role of acetaminophen in the induction of autism.

