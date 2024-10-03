Crooks shoot at Texas man after he tries to stop them from breaking into his work vehicles. Of course he fires right back.

At least two wannabe burglars shot at a Texas man after he ventured outside to stop them from breaking into his work vehicles earlier this week — and he fired right back.

Pablo Covarrubias told KTRK-TV his 19-year-old son woke him up just after 1 a.m. Sunday and told him the suspects were trying to break into two vehicles he uses for his HVAC company.

"There was no time to react. I mean, I just had my pistol right there on the side of my bed. I got up," Covarrubias told the station, which added that the incident took place in the Meadows of Clear Creek subdivision of southeast Harris County.

KTRK said surveillance video shows Covarrubias walking outside with his son — and only making it a few steps before the suspects open fire.



The station said Covarrubias returned fire, and the suspects sped away in what he believes is a black BMW.

KTRK said one of the bullets hit a jack-o'-lantern on Covarrubias' porch, but it's unclear if his own shots hit anything.

"We don't know if the perpetrators, the suspects, were hit," Sgt. Hector Vega with the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office told the station, which added that the suspects haven't been identified.

Covarrubias noted to KTRK he that hopes his shots, if nothing else, served as a wake-up call to the bad guys.

"I think next time they'll think twice, hopefully, that you just can't go around taking people's property," he told the station.

You can view a video report here about the incident, which includes a surveillance clip showing the shootout.

