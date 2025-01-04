Alleged Cybertruck bomber reportedly sent bizarre email about New Jersey drones and war crimes in Afghanistan before attack

The U.S. Special Services soldier who allegedly detonated explosives inside a Tesla Cybertruck outside of the Las Vegas Trump Hotel had reportedly emailed a bizarre message about the drones over New Jersey and other esoteric topics.

The U.S. Army confirmed that Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger was on leave when he reportedly died in the explosion on New Year's Day. On Friday, an email attributed to Livelsberger appeared on social media and revealed his thoughts just days before the incident.

'I have knowledge of this program and also war crimes that were covered up ...'

"First off I am not under duress or hostile influence or control. My first car was a 2006 Black Ford Mustang V6 for verification," began the email that was sent to retired U.S. Army intelligence officer Sam Shoemate.

Shoemate read the email on the "The Shawn Ryan Podcast," and after releasing it on email, the contents were confirmed by authorities as being authored by the suspect.

"What we have been seeing with 'drones' is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China in the east coast, but throughout history, the US," he continued. "Only we and China have this capability. Our OPEN location for this activity in the box is below. China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon ..."

Livelsberger went on to call the drones the "most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed."

He claimed that either the FBI or Homeland Security had been following him and digitally tracking him.

"I have knowledge of this program and also war crimes that were covered up during airstrikes in Nimruz province Afghanistan in 2019 by the admin, DoD, DEA and CIA. I conducted targeting for these strikes of over 125 buildings (65 were struck because of [civilian casualties]) that killed hundreds of civilians in a single day," the email read.

He claimed that he was part of a cover-up of the supposed war crimes and enumerated military leaders whom he worked underneath.

Investigators have been trying to piece together the events leading up to the explosion. They believe that Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck from the Turo rental service and filled the back with various explosives. He was found with a gunshot wound in his head, leading investigators to believe he killed himself before the explosives were set to detonate.

Livelsberger had split up with his wife just days before the incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!