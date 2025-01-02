Las Vegas sheriff thanks Elon Musk for helping after Cybertruck is detonated outside Trump hotel

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill thanked Elon Musk for helping authorities figure out the cause of the explosion of a Cybertruck that was parked at the entrance of a Trump hotel in the city.

Authorities determined the rented Cybertruck was rigged to explode, with the bed filled with gas canisters. While several people were injured, only the driver has been confirmed dead.

Shortly after the explosion, Musk posted on X that his senior team at Tesla was working to determine how the truck exploded because Tesla had "never seen anything like this."

During a press conference on Wednesday, McMahill said not only that Musk and his team were helpful but that the sturdy design of the electric vehicle limited damage to the Trump property.

"Yes, actually, I have to thank Elon Musk specifically. He gave us quite a bit of additional information in regards to how — the vehicle was locked after it exploded, due to the force of the nature, or the nature of the force from the explosion, as well as, you know, to capture all of the video from the Tesla charging stations across the country, and he sent that directly to us. So I appreciate his help on that," McMahill said.

At the time of the press conference, McMahill said his department was still figuring out how the truck was rigged to explode.

"The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," Musk said on X.

Like the electric pickup truck used in the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, the Cybertruck was rented through Turo, a car rental service.

In a statement, the U.S. Army confirmed that the person connected to the Cybertruck rental was an active-duty Special Forces soldier who was on leave.

“Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger enlisted as an 18X and served in the active duty Army from January 2006 to March 2011. Livelsberger then joined the National Guard from March 2011 to July 2012, followed by the Army Reserve from July 2012 to December 2012. He entered the active duty Army in December 2012 and was a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier," the Army said.

"Additionally, U.S. Army Special Operations Command can confirm Livelsberger was assigned to the command and on approved leave at the time of his death. USASOC is in full cooperation with federal and state law enforcement agencies, but as a matter of policy, will not comment on ongoing investigations," the statement concluded.

