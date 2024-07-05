80-year-old actor Danny Trejo starts wild brawl at July 4th parade after getting hit with water balloon: 'Blood everywhere'

A small town Independence Day parade turned into chaos after someone tossed a water balloon at actor Danny Trejo and he confronted the man.

Cellphone video showed the moment that Trejo, who is 80 years old, stepped away from a vintage convertible in order to seek out the balloon tosser at the festivities in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood. The actor was a guest in the parade.

'Punches were thrown. People fell down. Blood everywhere.'

Trejo can be seen stomping over to spectators and confronting a man before getting hit with a second water balloon and throwing a punch at the man. That man swings at Trejo and makes him fall back onto the street. Trejo gets back up and swings at the man with a chair.

A man runs in to help Trejo, but he gets punched twice and also falls back onto the street. At that point, a number of men jump into the brawl.

Police told TMZ that the crowd dispersed when law enforcement arrived and no arrests were made. No serious injuries were reported, and Trejo is not going to press charges.

Arnie Abramiam spoke to KTTV-TV about recording the incident.

"He was more like confronting. It wasn't like he went there to hit somebody. But then I think once he got hit, he was throwing punches," he explained.

"Another water balloon was thrown at him. Punches were thrown. People fell down. Blood everywhere," Abramiam said.

He said the second man who was knocked down was one of Trejo's friends. In the video, he is shown with blood pouring down his shirt.

The video was widely circulated on social media.

Abramiam had a message for Trejo from the community.

"I apologize to Danny, I know you're a good man. You're a humble man. And thank you for taking your time and coming down to our 4th of July parade," he continued. "And I'm sorry, on behalf of our community, we love you, we appreciate you, and we thank you."

Trejo said the people who threw the water balloons were "cowards" and called the entire incident "childish."

Sunland-Tujunga is a neighborhood in Los Angeles with about 27,500 residents.

Trejo is best known for his roles in the movies "From Dusk til Dawn" and “Once Upon a Time in Mexico.”

