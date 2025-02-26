DataRepublican shatters doxxing threat by going public

DataRepublican revealed on Tuesday that she had been "doxxed." She chose to reclaim control of the situation by unveiling her identity.



"I have been doxxed. Rather than let others control the narrative, I am addressing this directly," she wrote in a post on X.

'Leave them out of it.'

DataRepublican, a database kernel engineer, revealed that her name is Jennica Pounds.

"I am 100% Deaf and nonverbal," she explained. "My lack of signing fluency does not make me any less Deaf. It is a result of a language impairment related to my autism called expressive dysphasia, which affects my ability to construct language fluently in real-time."

Pounds stated that she had "recently resigned" from her job, announcing that she was instead pursuing a full-time "DOGE-adjacent" position.

"While my background check is still in progress, my ultimate goal is to work with the Administration to cut waste and improve efficiency," Pounds continued. "What began as a side hobby became a mission when I uncovered the role of [nongovernmental organizations] in these issues. This is not about left or right. This is about us — the people."

She added, "I gave up everything for this — my safety, my career — because I believe in what I am doing."

Pounds said that the doxxing culprit had released her location information.

In response to going public, Pounds was flooded with overwhelming support from some big names in the political sphere.

Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk responded to Pounds' post, stating, "We 100% got your back. Thank you for all that you do. Onward!!"

Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former running mate, told Pounds, "They only come after you when you're a threat to the system. Keep going — you're doing incredible work."

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck wrote, "We got your back Jennica!"

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project stated, "You're innovating the oversight field. Keep going!"

Kari Lake, President Donald Trump's nominee for director of Voice of America, thanked Pounds for her work.

Ed Martin, interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., encouraged Pounds to reach out to his office. She confirmed the two had "established contact."

A 2022 Bustle article, "Why This Software Engineer Believes The Future Of AR Will Be Deaf-Led," highlighted Pounds' career journey, discussing her work as a software engineer at Snap Inc. Pounds' LinkedIn profile revealed that she worked at the company for over five years until 2023.

Pounds stated that a journalist had reached out to her about her work.

"My employers — past and present — are entirely uninvolved. They had no knowledge of my efforts. I have resigned entirely," she stated. "Leave them out of it."