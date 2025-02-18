DataRepublican exposes 'uniparty' government thriving beyond taxpayer reach in first-ever interview with Steve Deace

Last week, during her first-ever public interview, DataRepublican spoke with Steve Deace on BlazeTV's "Steve Deace Show."



DataRepublican, a database kernel engineer who develops machine learning algorithms, has leveraged her platform on X to expose the federal government's egregious and corrupt spending practices.

'The system exists outside of our control, and we need to get it back.'

"I wanted to make sure we did this interview, first and foremost, just to say, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.' What you have done with this work the last few weeks has been nothing short of extraordinary," Deace told DataRepublican.

DataRepublican, who is deaf and nonverbal, responded through her translator, explaining that she decided to release the awards database, USASpending.gov, on her own website after finding that it was "really, really hard to search." She aimed to make it significantly easier for people to navigate and gain a clearer picture of federal government spending.

"Now my tool has become very popular and went absolutely viral," DataRepublican added.

She described the network of nongovernmental organizations and federal grants as "incredibly complex," noting that analyzing the depth of potential waste, fraud, and abuse would likely be impossible without artificial intelligence tools.

"It's really a soft power structure that was built around these eight core NGOs with the NED — that's the National Endowment for Democracy," DataRepublican continued. "That's really at the center. And it's an organization that President [Donald] Trump just defunded."

She explained that the NED and its partnership with the NGOs were initially created to unite Republicans and Democrats in combatting communism. However, it never disbanded after the Soviet Union's collapse. Instead, the mission was "rebranded" as "defenders of democracy."

"They literally became a government all to themselves," DataRepublican stated.

The "parallel government" operates beyond taxpayer control, she added.

"What was the most just weird and disturbing thing for me was finding the existence of what I'm calling a true uniparty. The uniparty is real," she continued.

DataRepublican explained that the NED "accidentally created a system where both parties operate together under the same umbrella."

"But at the same time, they're pretending to be opponents," she said.

She argued that most Americans do not feel they are receiving the benefits they pay for as taxpayers, suggesting that the funds must be going elsewhere.

"Where is the money going? It's not just vanishing into thin air. One person, somebody, is benefitting from this. And when you see that these politicians in Congress are designed to have these moderate salaries and then they leave as millionaires, you have to ask, 'Huh, is that really a coincidence?'" she continued.

Deace asked DataRepublican whether any so-called Christian churches are "directly involved in the grift pyramid."

She explained that "many churches" have accepted funding from the United States Agency for International Development, noting that restrictions prevent them from using the funds for evangelism.

"Christianity is built specifically on one great commission, and Jesus was very clear about that — about spreading the gospel. And it's hard to imagine Him accepting funding that required Jesus to stay silent about faith," she continued.

DataRepublican further explained that because churches are not required to file a Form 990, Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax, they have less financial transparency.

"That alone might make church government funding an attractive option for more cynical players, you know, bad actors who may not be motivated by religious beliefs," DataRepublican said. "I personally would be very skeptical of any Christian church which accepts USAID money or any federal funding."

She declared, "We are in the middle of the second American Revolution. I am not joking. The American public needs to engage and recognize that this is not about partisanship."

"The system exists outside of our control, and we need to get it back," DataRepublican concluded.