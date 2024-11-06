'Pure arrogance and moral superiority': Dave Portnoy unloads on Democrats, says Harris ran 'the worst campaign' ever

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy said Vice President Kamala Harris drove away independent voters by running a campaign based on moral superiority and name-calling.

Portnoy, who announced in September that he would be voting for Donald Trump, demolished Democrat Party brass for running the "worst" campaign he's ever seen.

"Independents or moderates ... the Democrats gave us no choice. That was the worst campaign, and the pure arrogance and moral superiority have driven people away."

Portnoy noted that the strategy of saying Trump is a threat to democracy only resulted in pushing people to his side.

"He didn't just win, he won for fun. He won the electoral, he won the popular vote, he won [by] more votes than last time," Portnoy explained.

'You are alienating all these middle-ground people.'

Furthermore, the Barstool boss pointed to the name-calling used by Democrats and their supporters, typically in the final weeks of the campaign where Trump rallies were likened to Nazi rallies.



"If you say you're voting for Trump, suddenly it's 'Nazi, you're Hitler, you're garbage.' Enough!"

Portnoy added, "You are alienating all these middle-ground people."

"He won clear, he won decisive, so when you call us that and you say that, you're calling the majority of the country racist, Nazi, Hitler."

For Harris' part, Portnoy said in his social media video that there was an obvious call for change that the vice president wasn't up to, and Harris couldn't articulate any way she was different from President Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign continuously highlighted an appearance by Harris on "The View," where she stated, "There is not a thing that comes to mind," in regard to what she would do differently from Biden.

Portnoy added that change was sorely needed to solve issues like inflation, border policy, and conflicts in the Middle East, which he said Harris did not address.

Portnoy's gripes extended to the Democratic Party as a whole, which he felt was gaslighting him by running a candidate who "can't answer any questions" and "didn't get any votes" when she ran for president.

"It's garbage," Portnoy stated.

"Democrats were the one saying Joe Biden was mentally fit for two years when he was a vegetable. He couldn't make it off stage after a speech, and the Democrats would lie to our face."



Portnoy ended his video by saying he voted for Trump because he felt he "had no choice."



The sports personality has remained consistent leading up to the election, voicing that he was worried that if Harris was elected, states like California and New York would become the norm for the rest of the country in terms of their decay.

"I wouldn't have voted for [Trump] in the Republican primaries," he revealed but said that what Democrats have done is "far worse."

