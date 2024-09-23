‘I’m voting for Trump’: Dave Portnoy RIPS Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party

Dave Portnoy, the man famous for Barstool Sports, hails from a Democratic family. However, that’s not stopping him from supporting former President Donald Trump.

“I think that what the Democrats have done is far worse than really anything Trump has done — like in terms of not allowing a primary. To me, that’s crazy,” Portnoy said in a recent stream. “I’m somebody who if I liked a candidate on the Democratic side, I could have potentially voted for that person.”

Regarding Biden’s possible mental decline, Portnoy notes that “Kamala has known that, and she just lied about it forever.”

“She never got a vote. Like, I don’t know, you can say whatever you want about Trump, he won the Republican nomination by a landslide. Fair and square. And Kamala did not,” he explains.

But that’s not his only problem with Kamala.

“Some of her past statements for me are just nutty, and I don’t like what’s happened in a lot of Democratic states,” he says. “I hope if she’s elected, like California and New York, those don’t become what happens in the United States.”

In another appearance on Fox Business, Portnoy confirmed that he’s “voting for Trump.”

“I wouldn’t have voted for him in the Republican primaries, but I’m voting for him now,” Portnoy explained.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is happy to hear it.

“It all just seems so sleazy, and it’s bringing together a heck of a new coalition of people,” he says.

