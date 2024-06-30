Nearly three-quarters of Americans say Biden shouldn't run, doesn't have cognitive health to serve as president: Post-debate poll

A new poll conducted after the first presidential debate found that nearly three-quarters of Americans say President Joe Biden shouldn't be running in the 2024 election and doesn't have the cognitive health to serve in the White House.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll of 1,130 registered voters conducted between June 28-29, 2024, Thursday's presidential debate had damaging results for President Biden.

Biden – who at 81 years old is the oldest president in American history – struggled during the first presidential debate, and Americans took notice.

An overwhelming 72% of American voters said Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president – up from 65% in the same CBS poll conducted on June 9.

Biden – who already has his cognitive abilities questioned – would be 86 by the end of a second term if he were to win re-election and serve another four years.

Following the disastrous debate, 72% of registered voters declared that Biden should not be running for president in 2024 – up 63% from a survey done in February. Even 46% of Democrats said Biden should not be the party's presidential nominee in 2024 – up from 36% in February.

As for the reasons why Americans say that Biden shouldn't run for president in 2024:

86% say his age.

71% say decisions he might make in office.

66% say his record as president.

59% say his ability to campaign effectively.

Regarding the actual debate, only 18% said Biden "inspired confidence" compared to 44% for former President Donald Trump. Just 21% of voters found that Biden's debate performance "presented ideas clearly" versus 47% for Trump, When it came to which candidate appeared "presidential," 46% said Trump did and only 28% for Biden.

The only bright spot regarding the debate was that 40% of voters believed Biden was telling the truth against 32% for Trump.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 points.

Even left-leaning outlets, such as CNN, admitted that Biden had a pathetic debate performance. The New York Times editorial board declared Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race following the president's dreadful debate performance.

