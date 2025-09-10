Charlotte stabbing suspect reportedly makes bizarre statements from jail: 'The material used in my body stabbed the lady'

The man allegedly seen on video stabbing Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, has reportedly provided an explanation for his actions.

Decarlos Brown Jr. has a lengthy criminal past that includes charges for simple assault, resisting a public officer, communicating threats, theft, and more, according to WBTV.

Brown has also been charged with murder for a stabbing that happened on August 22 on a Lynx Blue Line train in the south end of Charlotte.

'They lashed out on her. Whoever was working the material, they lashed out on her.'

A 33-year-old woman claiming to be Brown's sister, Tracey Brown, spoke to the Daily Mail and claimed that she had a phone call with Brown six days after he was arrested, on August 28.

In the recording, the man reported to be Brown is heard telling the woman believed to be Tracey, "I hurt my hand stabbing her. I don't even know the lady."

He continued, "I never said not one word to the lady at all. That's scary, ain't it? Why would somebody stab somebody for no reason?"

The rest of the alleged phone call with Brown made its way onto social media sites like X, in which Brown claims "materials" inside his body forced him to stab the woman.

"So, you said something in your body did what?" Tracey is heard asking.

"The material used in my body stabbed the lady," Brown replied.

"You know, that's not me. I'm talking about just for no reason. Well, since they did that, since they did that, now they got to investigate the material my body was exposed to. Since they want to do all that, now they got to investigate."

Tracey, trying to find reason within her brother's answer, then asked, "I'm just trying to understand, out of all people, why her?"

"Hey, I don't have nothing," Brown said back, referring to something in his body as "they."

"They just lashed out on them, and that's what happened. They lashed out on her. Whoever was working the material, they lashed out on her."

The sister also asked her brother what he was doing on the train that day and where he was going, according to the audio.

"I was going downtown to the hospital to tell them ... that I'm trying to get rid of the material ... to stop going crazy," Brown replied.

Blaze News could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio or the identities of the speakers on it.

Speaking with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, Tracey, an Amazon delivery associate, said Brown has gone from a "protective" older brother to a person who believes the government is controlling his brain with a microchip that was inserted while he was asleep.

Brown also allegedly believed 23-year-old Zarutska was reading his mind at the time of the stabbing.

Tracey said Brown has tried to get admitted into the hospital several times over the last few years, including calling police about the alleged implant in his body.

These claims are corroborated via a January 2025 charge for misusing 911, with court filings showing that Brown believed he was given a "man-made" material that controlled his eating, walking, and speech.

"I strongly feel like he should not have been on the streets at all," Tracey told the Daily Mail. "I'm going to be honest. I'm not blaming anyone for his actions, except for the state. I'm blaming the state for letting him down as far as seeking help."

The sister continued, "When you have mentally ill people seeking help, and you're running tests on them, and you clearly see that you are dealing with a psychosis on an acute level, you do not let them go back into society."

She added, "He was a high risk. He was not in his right mind. He was not safe for society. ... And now an innocent woman is dead."

Tracey provided several pictures to the U.K. outlet, claiming they are of her and her brother, Brown. She also claimed that she visited Brown at Mecklenburg County Jail last week and spoke to him through a glass window.

