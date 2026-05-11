Virginia school district is using new strategy to impose DEI on students — after denying it violated Trump's DEI ban

A school district in Virginia is shamelessly using artificial intelligence to inject diversity, equity, and inclusion policies into student instruction, a report from Defending Education claims.

The director of equity education at Albemarle County Public Schools said in an email that a "GenAI Equity Prompt Sheet" should be used by school subcommittees to impose "equity-centered" policies, according to the report from Defending Education.

'The fact that the district is vetting AI based on its compliance with diversity, equity, and inclusion should be concerning for parents.'

"It’s intended to surface questions around access, bias, stakeholder voice, and policy alignment in a practical, usable format," read the alleged email from Ayanna Mitchell dated May 21, 2025.

The plan involved imposing policies including cultural responsiveness, gender inclusivity, and identity affirmation, according to the email. The AI format was to be used by both teachers and students of the district.

"While schools should engage in good judgment and do their due diligence when it comes to artificial intelligence integration, the fact that the district is vetting AI based on its compliance with diversity, equity, and inclusion should be concerning for parents," said Rhyen Staley, a research director at Defending Education.

"By only allowing the use of AI and information sources that reflect a lef-wing political bias," he added, "district administrators are setting a precedent that is harmful to the learning process and neutrality of schools."

The far-left Albemarle school district is headquartered in Charlottesville and includes the historic Monticello estate owned and designed by Thomas Jefferson.

The findings of the Defending Education report were published by the Federalist.

When ACPS chief communications officer Jason Grant was asked to respond to concerns that the AI framework often discriminates against white people and offers abjectly incorrect query results in service to liberal biases, he refused to answer, the Federalist reported.

The report is more astounding considering that the district had already denied that its policies were in violation of President Donald Trump's ban on discriminatory programs.

"These documents would not change any of the practices that are already going on at Albemarle County Public Schools," said Helen Dunn, public affairs and strategic communications officer, in an April 2025 report. "We are not engaged in any practices that would infringe upon Title VI laws."

As of Monday afternoon, the website for the ACPS Office of Equity Education remains live, with Mitchell still listed as the director, but the most recent "spotlight on equity" post appears to be a year old.

ACPS did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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President Donald Trump has made it a focus of his administration to stamp out DEI policies imposed by the government. In Jan. 2025 he issued an executive order cutting out DEI policies from his administration left over from the Biden administration and fired employees whose sole purpose was to implement them.

"These review efforts will continue as the Department works to end discrimination based on race and the use of harmful race stereotypes," a notice from the Department of Education read, "both within the agency and throughout America’s education system."